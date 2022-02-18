UN Report Calls for Greater Investement in Reducing Risks of Wildfires

Nairobi: Wildfires are burning more severely and more often, urban noise pollution is growing into a global public health menace, and phenological mismatches – disruptions in the timing of life-cycle stages in natural systems – are causing ecological consequences, says the new Frontiers Report published on Thursday by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).
This is the fourth edition of the Frontiers Report, which was first published in 2016 with an alert to the growing risk of zoonotic diseases, four years before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Frontiers Report identifies and offers solutions to three environmental issues that merit attention and action from governments and the public at large," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, in a press release on Thursday.
"Urban noise pollution, wildfires and phenological shifts – the three topics of this Frontiers report – are issues that highlight the urgent need to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss," Andersen added.
Each year between 2002 and 2016, the report says, an average of about 423 million hectares or 4.23 million square km of the Earth’s land surface – an area about the size of the entire European Union – burned, becoming more common in mixed forest and savannah ecosystems.
An estimated 67% of the annual global area burned by all types of fires, it says, was on the African continent.
The report calls for greater investment in reducing the risks of wildfires; development of prevention and response management approaches that include vulnerable, rural, traditional and indigenous communities; and further refinements in remote sensing capabilities, such as satellites, radar and lightning detection.
The latest edition of the Frontiers report, Noise, Blazes and Mismatches: Emerging Issues of Environmental Concern, is released days before the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA).
UNEA is the world’s most powerful decision-making body on the environment, and responsible for tackling some of the most critical issues of our time.
This year, hundreds of key decision makers, businesses and representatives of intergovernmental organizations and civil society will gather for the second part of UNEA-5, taking place at the UN Environment Programme Headquarters in Nairobi.