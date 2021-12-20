UN Expert Commends Bangladesh for Supporting Rohingya Refugees

Dhaka: Speaking at the end of his first official visit to the country, the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, thanked and commended the Government of Bangladesh for providing Rohingya refugees with refuge from the atrocity crimes committed against them in Myanmar.
"The cause of this crisis, and the resolution of this crisis is not in Bangladesh, but in Myanmar," stated the UN expert in a press release on Sunday.
"I will do everything in my capacity to push for a stronger, more coordinated international response to this crisis, including the imposition of pressure on the Myanmar military and for concrete measures to hold the military junta fully accountable for this crisis," he stated.
According to him, Bangladesh saved untold numbers of lives when it opened its arms and hearts to Rohingya people who survived these most unspeakable of horrors inflicted on them by the Myanmar military.
"All who value human rights owe Bangladesh a debt of gratitude," he stated.
During his mission, the UN expert met with refugees in Cox's Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh as well as some of those relocated to Bhasan Char Island.
"Nearly every Rohingya person I spoke with on this mission, whether in the Kutapalong Camps or on Bhasan Char, want to return home as soon as they can do so voluntarily, safely, sustainably, and with dignity," he said.
Andrews offered a number of initial observations and recommendations formed during his mission.
"The areas that emerged during my mission as particularly important for the Rohingya community include security, educational opportunity, access to health care, the creation of sustainable livelihood opportunities, and, especially with respect to Bashan Char, the importance of the principles of voluntariness and freedom of movement," he stressed.
"I firmly believe—and am offering as my most important finding and recommendation—that successfully addressing each of these key areas is in the interest not only of the Rohingya community, but of everyone who shares the goal of a successful and sustained repatriation of the Rohingya community back to where they most want to go, home," he added.
The Special Rapporteur commended Bangladesh for its partnership in accountability measures and noted how critical it was that the rights and dignity of the Rohingya people be respected, protected and promoted.
The Special Rapporteur visited Bashan Char island where the Government has so far relocated nearly 19,000 refugees.