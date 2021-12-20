English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All who value human rights owe Bangladesh a debt of gratitude.
All who value human rights owe Bangladesh a debt of gratitude.

UN Expert Commends Bangladesh for Supporting Rohingya Refugees

English rohingya bangladesh refugees united nations
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2021 10:58
Dhaka: Speaking at the end of his first official visit to the country, the United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, thanked and commended the Government of Bangladesh for providing Rohingya refugees with refuge from the atrocity crimes committed against them in Myanmar. 
 
"The cause of this crisis, and the resolution of this crisis is not in Bangladesh, but in Myanmar," stated the UN expert in a press release on Sunday.
 
"I will do everything in my capacity to push for a stronger, more coordinated international response to this crisis, including the imposition of pressure on the Myanmar military and for concrete measures to hold the military junta fully accountable for this crisis," he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, Bangladesh saved untold numbers of lives when it opened its arms and hearts to Rohingya people who survived these most unspeakable of horrors inflicted on them by the Myanmar military. 
 
"All who value human rights owe Bangladesh a debt of gratitude," he stated. 
 
During his mission, the UN expert met with refugees in Cox's Bazar refugee camps in Bangladesh as well as some of those relocated to Bhasan Char Island.
 
"Nearly every Rohingya person I spoke with on this mission, whether in the Kutapalong Camps or on Bhasan Char, want to return home as soon as they can do so voluntarily, safely, sustainably, and with dignity," he said.
 
Andrews offered a number of initial observations and recommendations formed during his mission.  
 
"The areas that emerged during my mission as particularly important for the Rohingya community include security, educational opportunity, access to health care, the creation of sustainable livelihood opportunities, and, especially with respect to Bashan Char, the importance of the principles of voluntariness and freedom of movement," he stressed.
 
"I firmly believe—and am offering as my most important finding and recommendation—that successfully addressing each of these key areas is in the interest not only of the Rohingya community, but of everyone who shares the goal of a successful and sustained repatriation of the Rohingya community back to where they most want to go, home," he added.
 
The Special Rapporteur commended Bangladesh for its partnership in accountability measures and noted how critical it was that the rights and dignity of the Rohingya people be respected, protected and promoted.  
 
The Special Rapporteur visited Bashan Char island where the Government has so far relocated nearly 19,000 refugees.  
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
OIC Calls for Providing Humanitarian Assistance to People of Affghanistan

OIC Calls for Providing Humanitarian Assistance to People of Affghanistan

English
afghanistan
Afghanistan's Economy is in Free Fall: UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

Afghanistan's Economy is in Free Fall: UN Emergency Relief Coordinator

English
united nations
WHO South-East Asia Region Chief Calls for Measures to Prevent Further Spread of Omicron

WHO South-East Asia Region Chief Calls for Measures to Prevent Further Spread of Omicron

English
southeast asia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pakar: PKS, Demokrat, PAN, dan PPP Berpotensi Jadi Poros Ketiga
Nasional

Pakar: PKS, Demokrat, PAN, dan PPP Berpotensi Jadi Poros Ketiga

SMK Diminta Ubah <i>Mindset</i> Pembelajaran, Jangan Sekadar <i>Hardskills</i>
Pendidikan

SMK Diminta Ubah Mindset Pembelajaran, Jangan Sekadar Hardskills

Genjot Literasi dan Inklusi Keuangan, OJK Susun SNLKI 2021-2025
Ekonomi

Genjot Literasi dan Inklusi Keuangan, OJK Susun SNLKI 2021-2025

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022
Otomotif

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022

Anthony Fauci: Varian Omicron 'Mengamuk' di Seluruh Dunia
Internasional

Anthony Fauci: Varian Omicron 'Mengamuk' di Seluruh Dunia

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik
Hiburan

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik "Yang Terdalam" Versi Baru, Langsung Trending!

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!