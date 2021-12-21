English  
A large number of people in the Philippines were affected by the disaster.
Japan Provides Emergency Assistance to Philippines in Response to Typhoon Disaster

English disaster philippines Japan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 13:10
Tokyo: Upon the request of the Government of the Philippines, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods to the Philippines in response to the damages caused by Typhoon Odette.
 
The emergency relief goods include generators, portable jerry cans, tents, sleeping pads, and plastic sheets.
 
The emergency relief goods will be provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) 

"In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and the Republic of the Philippines, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to the Philippines in support of survivors of the typhoon disaster," the Japanese Foreign Ministry stated in a press release on Monday.
 
A large number of people in the Philippines were affected by the disaster caused by the passage of Typhoon Odette, also known as Typhoon Rai, in the central and southern parts of the country on December 16 through 18, including the loss of life and significant physical damages to critical infrastructure such as electricity and buildings.
 
According to the Government of the Philippines, as of December 20, 58 people have been confirmed dead, and approximately 440,000 people are taking refuge at more than 2,400 evacuation centres.

 
(WAH)
