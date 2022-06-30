English  
President Joko Widodo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo:president.gov.ua)
President Jokowi Offers to Relay Zelenskyy's Message to Putin

English president joko widodo Volodymyr Zelensky Vladimir Putin ukraine russia
Antara • 30 June 2022 12:33
Jakarta: During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Maryinsky Palace, Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday local time, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) offered to relay a message from him to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 
"I offered to carry a message from President Zelenskyy to President Putin, who I will visit soon," Jokowi said during a joint press statement with President Zelenskyy after the meeting, according to information provided by the press bureau of the Presidential Secretariat.
 
During the meeting, President Jokowi emphasized Indonesia's position regarding the importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

He also underlined the importance of reaching a peaceful settlement and said that the spirit of peace must never fade.
 
The President said that his visit to Ukraine was a manifestation of the Indonesian people's concern for Ukraine.
 
"I conveyed to President Zelenskyy that I made this visit as a manifestation of Indonesia's concern for the situation in Ukraine," he added.
 
He also expressed his concern over the impact of the war on humanity.
 
The Indonesian people and government are trying to contribute aid, including medicine, and to support the reconstruction of hospitals around Kyiv, Jokowi said.
 
He then extended a direct invitation to President Zelenskyy to join the G20 Summit, which will be held in November 2022 in Bali. He also conveyed Indonesia's commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Ukraine.
 
"This year is 30 years of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Ukraine. I convey Indonesia's commitment to continue strengthening better cooperation," he remarked.
 
President Zelenskyy expressed his appreciation for President Jokowi’s visit to Ukraine. He said the visit was the first visit by a leader of an Asian country to Ukraine since the conflict with Russia began.
 
"I also invite Indonesian businesses to participate in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine," the Ukrainian President said.

 
(WAH)
