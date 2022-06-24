English  
The aid provided by PMI will be in the form of funds. (Photo: medcom.id)
The aid provided by PMI will be in the form of funds. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Red Cross with Red Crescent to Help Afghan Quake Victims

English Jusuf Kalla afghanistan earthquake disaster indonesian embassy
Antara • 24 June 2022 18:15
Jakarta: The Indonesian Red Cross Society (PMI) will coordinate with the humanitarian organization Red Crescent to help victims of the earthquake that struck Afghanistan.
 
"Regarding the aid, we are always ready, but we will first talk to the Afghan ambassador and Red Crescent on how to help them (the quake victims)," PMI Chairman Jusuf Kalla noted in a written statement here on Friday.
 
Kalla highlighted the plan to provide aid after receiving the Charge d'Affaires Ad Interim of the Afghan Embassy Qais Barakzai at his private residence.

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake devastated the Paktika and Khost regions, Afghanistan. Around one thousand people were reported to have died, while 1,500 others were injured due to the quake.
 
The quake on Wednesday was the deadliest disaster to have occurred in Afghanistan in the last two decades. According to several reports, the earthquake was also felt in Pakistan and India.
 
Kalla ensured the aid provided by PMI will be in the form of funds, and the amount would be discussed further with the PMI management. Kalla he said he fully understood the current state of Afghanistan, which requires medical or material assistance.
 
"It is not easy to transport there. In terms of human resources, they are sufficient. However, they need funds to meet their needs there. In essence, we will help through the Red Crescent," the former vice president remarked.
 
Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to not have received any report regarding an Indonesian falling victim to the quake as of Wednesday.
 
"No information was received regarding victims that are Indonesians," Director of the Protection of Indonesian Citizens (PWNI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Judha Nugraha told ANTARA here on Wednesday.
 
In response to the deadly disaster, the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul immediately contacted several sites where Indonesian citizens reside in Afghanistan.

 
(WAH)
