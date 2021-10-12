Taliban Not Keeping Promises Regarding Treatment of Women: UN Chief

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres is alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken."Broken promises lead to broken dreams for the women and girls of Afghanistan," the UN Chief said in his press remarks on Monday.Since 2001, three million girls have enrolled in school and average schooling has increased from six years to 10.Since their takeover, the Taliban have – at various times – promised Afghan citizens — including women, children, minority communities, former government employees — that they would protect their rights."Central to those promises was the possibility of women to move, to work, and to enjoy their basic rights — and for girls to have effective access to all levels of education, the same as boys. Gender equality has always been an absolute priority for me. In my visits to Afghanistan, I was deeply moved by the courage, the resilience and determination of Afghan women and girls," he explained.According to him, women and girls need to be the centre of attention.Eighty percent of Afghanistan’s economy is informal, with obviously a preponderant role of women. Without them, there is no way the Afghan economy and society will recover."I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law. For our part, the UN is permanently engaging with the Taliban on the safety and security of our staff, humanitarian assistance and unhindered access for all, including female staff, and human rights with particular focus on women and girls’ rights. This is a make or break moment," he stated.