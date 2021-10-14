English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Covid-19 Deaths Continue to Decline: WHO

English united nations africa covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 October 2021 10:13
Geneva: Although COVID-19 deaths continue to decline, vaccine inequity persists, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, again calling for greater support for developing countries.
 
Ghebreyesus reported that the death toll from the disease is now at its lowest level in almost a year. 
 
"But it’s still an unacceptably high level – almost 50,000 deaths a week, and the real number is certainly higher," he said, speaking during the regular WHO briefing from Geneva. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


As of Wednesday, he said, there were more than 238 million COVID-19 cases worldwide, and more than 4.8 million deaths. 
 
Tedros said the United Nations (UN) agency had previously pushed governments to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations by the end of September, a target which 56 nations missed, most of them in Africa. 
 
Tedros said even more countries are at risk of missing the 40 percent target to be achieved by the end of the year.  
 
Tedros urged countries and companies that control global vaccine supply to prioritize distribution to the COVAX solidarity initiative and the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT). 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Japan Renew Bilateral Swap Arrangement

Indonesia, Japan Renew Bilateral Swap Arrangement

English
Orang Terkaya di Indonesia
Indonesia to Start Electric Car Production in 2023-2024: President Jokowi

Indonesia to Start Electric Car Production in 2023-2024: President Jokowi

English
electric vehicle
688,800 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine from France to Arrive in Indonesia

688,800 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine from France to Arrive in Indonesia

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
AP I Beri Stimulus untuk Penerbangan Internasional ke Bali, Apa Saja?
Ekonomi

AP I Beri Stimulus untuk Penerbangan Internasional ke Bali, Apa Saja?

Rich Brian Main Film Perdana, Berjudul Jamojaya
Hiburan

Rich Brian Main Film Perdana, Berjudul Jamojaya

PBNU Tegaskan Komitmen Mendukung Kemerdekaan Palestina
Nasional

PBNU Tegaskan Komitmen Mendukung Kemerdekaan Palestina

Helm Sepeda Grin Miles, Ada Lampu Sein-nya
Otomotif

Helm Sepeda Grin Miles, Ada Lampu Sein-nya

Ortisan Sebut Final Sepak Bola Sore Nanti tak Mudah Bagi Papua
Olahraga

Ortisan Sebut Final Sepak Bola Sore Nanti tak Mudah Bagi Papua

Beberapa Orang di Norwegia Dibunuh Dengan Anak Panah
Internasional

Beberapa Orang di Norwegia Dibunuh Dengan Anak Panah

Pendanaan Startup Meningkat di Masa Pandemi, Menkominfo: Tambah Satu Decacorn
Teknologi

Pendanaan Startup Meningkat di Masa Pandemi, Menkominfo: Tambah Satu Decacorn

Pesta Ganja di USU, Ini Penjelasan Kemendikbudristek
Pendidikan

Pesta Ganja di USU, Ini Penjelasan Kemendikbudristek

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!