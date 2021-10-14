Covid-19 Deaths Continue to Decline: WHO

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Geneva: Although COVID-19 deaths continue to decline, vaccine inequity persists, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, again calling for greater support for developing countries.Ghebreyesus reported that the death toll from the disease is now at its lowest level in almost a year."But it’s still an unacceptably high level – almost 50,000 deaths a week, and the real number is certainly higher," he said, speaking during the regular WHO briefing from Geneva.As of Wednesday, he said, there were more than 238 million COVID-19 cases worldwide, and more than 4.8 million deaths.Tedros said the United Nations (UN) agency had previously pushed governments to vaccinate 10 percent of their populations by the end of September, a target which 56 nations missed, most of them in Africa.Tedros said even more countries are at risk of missing the 40 percent target to be achieved by the end of the year.Tedros urged countries and companies that control global vaccine supply to prioritize distribution to the COVAX solidarity initiative and the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).