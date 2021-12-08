English  
The visit follows a virtual high-level meeting between Secretary-General of ASEAN and the President of the ICRC in June 2021.
ASEAN, ICRC Agree to Enhance Cooperation

English jakarta asean disaster
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 December 2021 14:00
Jakarta: The Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Dr Gilles Carbonnier, visited the ASEAN Secretariat and met with the Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Political-Security Community, Michael Tene, on Tuesday.
 
During the meeting, the officials exchanged views on a wide range of issues.
 
They also discussed cooperation between the ASEAN Secretariat and the ICRC in the areas of disaster management, humanitarian assistance and information exchange.

"Michael Tene appreciates the ICRC’s efforts in joint activities such as the ASEAN-ICRC Joint Platform on Disaster Management which has been convened annually since 2019 and the recent ASEAN-ICRC Roundtable on International Humanitarian Law & Practice," the ASEAN secretariat stated in a press release on Tuesday.
 
The visit follows a virtual high-level meeting between Secretary-General of ASEAN and the President of the ICRC in June 2021.
 
It also reflects the continued commitment of both sides to maintain the momentum of cooperation.

 
(WAH)
