EU Council Recommends Lifting Travel Restrictions for Indonesian Residents

Brussels: Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the European Union (EU), the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted.
"In particular Indonesia was added to the list," said the Council in a press release on Thursday.
The criteria to determine the third countries for which the current travel restriction should be lifted were updated on in May 2021.
They cover the epidemiological situation and overall response to COVID-19, as well as the reliability of the available information and data sources.
Reciprocity is also be taken into account on a case by case basis.
The Council recommendation is not a legally binding instrument. The authorities of the member states remain responsible for implementing the content of the recommendation. They may, in full transparency, lift only progressively travel restrictions towards countries listed.