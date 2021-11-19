English  
In 2021, the ISF killed 69 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
In 2021, the ISF killed 69 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

UNRWA Concerned by Killing of Palestinian Refugee Child

English refugees children united nations palestine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 November 2021 14:38
Jerusalem: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is deeply concerned by the killing of another Palestine refugee child by Israeli gunfire. 
 
According to initial reports, Mohammad Daadas, a 15-year-old Palestine refugee child from Askar refugee camp was fatally injured by Israeli Security Force (ISF) live fire in the abdomen, on 5 November 2021. 
 
Protests were on-going in the nearby village of Deir al-Hatab  against Elon Moreh, an illegal Israeli settlement built on lands seized from neighbouring Palestinian villages.

Mohammad’s killing adds to the ever-growing number of Palestinians, including minors, killed by Israeli forces, in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. 
Just over two months ago, a 15-year-old refugee boy was killed by an Israeli soldier in Balata Camp. 
 
In 2021, the ISF killed 69 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including 27 refugees and 16 children by live ammunition. 
 
Some 1,134 Palestinians have been injured by live fire since the beginning of the year.
 
"UNRWA calls on the ISF to cease use of live ammunition against unarmed civilians who pose no immediate danger to life and to exercise maximum restraint in their use of force of other non-lethal weapons," the UN Agency said in a press release on Thursday.
 
According to the UN Agency, the use of excessive force and live ammunition targeting children must stop and all children's right to life must be protected.
 
"UNRWA also calls on Israel to investigate these fatalities and to hold accountable those who violate international standards. Without thorough and transparent investigations, concerns over continued impunity for serious international law violations remain.  As an occupying force, Israeli military forces are obligated to protect the lives and ensure the dignity of Palestinians living under their control," it stated.
 
(WAH)
