English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The total elimination of nuclear weapons is the only way to guarantee against their use and threat of use. (Photo: asean.org)
The total elimination of nuclear weapons is the only way to guarantee against their use and threat of use. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN Committed to Preserving Southeast Asia as Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone

English asean southeast asia nuclear
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 February 2022 11:50
Jakarta: ASEAN Member States today reiterated their commitment to preserve the Southeast Asian region as a Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone and free of all other weapons of mass destruction.
 
"We reiterate our commitment to preserve the Southeast Asian region as a Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone and free of all other weapons of mass destruction, as enshrined in the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ Treaty) and the ASEAN Charter, and to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime in achieving general and complete nuclear
disarmament," said ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Statement on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation issued on Thursday.
 
ASEAN Member States welcomed the 'Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races' on January 3 in which the five Nuclear-Weapon States (NWS) emphasized the importance of preserving and complying with bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements and
commitments

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


They welcomed the intention expressed by the five NWS in the above-mentioned statement to avoid military confrontations, to strengthen stability and predictability, and to increase mutual understanding and confidence, to ensure that the world remains peaceful, stable and secure. 
 
"We, however, remain concerned over the existential threat facing humanity posed by the existence and modernisation of nuclear weapons," the statement said. 
 
"We firmly believe that the total elimination of nuclear weapons is the only way to guarantee against their use and threat of use," it stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Africa's Sahel Region Faces Worsening Food Crisis: WFP

Africa's Sahel Region Faces Worsening Food Crisis: WFP

English
africa
Currency Diversification to Strengthen Economic Stability in Indonesia: Finance Minister

Currency Diversification to Strengthen Economic Stability in Indonesia: Finance Minister

English
covid-19
Japan Provides Emergency Relief Goods to Cyclone-Hit Madagascar

Japan Provides Emergency Relief Goods to Cyclone-Hit Madagascar

English
japan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hakim: Perbuatan Azis Syamsuddin Merusak Citra DPR
Nasional

Hakim: Perbuatan Azis Syamsuddin Merusak Citra DPR

Di Forum G20, Bos BI Singgung Rencana Penerbitan Mata Uang Bank Sentral
Ekonomi

Di Forum G20, Bos BI Singgung Rencana Penerbitan Mata Uang Bank Sentral

Bukannya Kurangi Pasukan, AS Klaim Rusia Tambah 7 Ribu Pasukan
Internasional

Bukannya Kurangi Pasukan, AS Klaim Rusia Tambah 7 Ribu Pasukan

Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin
Hiburan

Laura Basuki Menang Penghargaan di Festival Film Berlin

Pentingnya Oli Bagi Mesin, PTT Lubricants: Seperti Darah
Otomotif

Pentingnya Oli Bagi Mesin, PTT Lubricants: Seperti Darah

Coman Selamatkan Bayern Muenchen dari Kekalahan
Olahraga

Coman Selamatkan Bayern Muenchen dari Kekalahan

Anies Terbitkan Keputusan Gubernur Terbaru Atur PTM Tetap 50%
Pendidikan

Anies Terbitkan Keputusan Gubernur Terbaru Atur PTM Tetap 50%

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM
Teknologi

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!