ASEAN Committed to Preserving Southeast Asia as Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone

Jakarta: ASEAN Member States today reiterated their commitment to preserve the Southeast Asian region as a Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone and free of all other weapons of mass destruction.
"We reiterate our commitment to preserve the Southeast Asian region as a Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone and free of all other weapons of mass destruction, as enshrined in the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ Treaty) and the ASEAN Charter, and to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime in achieving general and complete nuclear
disarmament," said ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Statement on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation issued on Thursday.
ASEAN Member States welcomed the 'Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races' on January 3 in which the five Nuclear-Weapon States (NWS) emphasized the importance of preserving and complying with bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements and
commitments
They welcomed the intention expressed by the five NWS in the above-mentioned statement to avoid military confrontations, to strengthen stability and predictability, and to increase mutual understanding and confidence, to ensure that the world remains peaceful, stable and secure.
"We, however, remain concerned over the existential threat facing humanity posed by the existence and modernisation of nuclear weapons," the statement said.
"We firmly believe that the total elimination of nuclear weapons is the only way to guarantee against their use and threat of use," it stated.