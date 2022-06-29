English  
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Observe War Damages in Ukraine's Irpin City

Antara • 29 June 2022 18:15
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana began their visit to Ukraine on Wednesday by visiting the war-damaged Lipky Apartment in Irpin city, west of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
 
Mayor of Irpin, Alexander Grigorovich Markushin, accompanied them on their visit to the apartment complex.
 
"I was accompanied by the mayor and deputy mayor of Irpin city while observing war damages in Irpin. I am saddened by the magnitude of damage to houses and city infrastructures," the President stated after observing the damages in Irpin.

He then expressed the hope that the war would end soon and that no more cities in Ukraine would be devastated by the war.
 
"We hope that there will be no more cities in Ukraine ruined by the war," he remarked.
 
After the Lipky Apartment complex, Widodo and his wife were scheduled to visit the Ukrainian Center for Endocrine Science and Surgery, Organ and Endocrine Tissue Transplantation in Kyiv.
 
In the afternoon, President Widodo was scheduled to visit Maryinsky Palace for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
 
President Widodo, the First Lady, and their entourage, which includes Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, were then expected to make their way back to Kyiv Central Station and then head to Przemysl Station in Poland on board an extraordinary train.
 
During his visit, Widodo will also hand over humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people. According to a photo received from the press bureau of the Presidential Secretariat, the humanitarian aid is contained in white boxes bearing the message "Indonesia Humanitarian Aid to the people of Ukraine.”
 
No official information has been received regarding the contents of the aid package.
 
The aid is expected to be handed over directly by President Widodo to President Zelenskyy during their meeting.
 
