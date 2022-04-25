English  
Ukraine sees the US as a leader among the future guarantors of the country's security. (Photo: president.gov.ua)
Ukraine sees the US as a leader among the future guarantors of the country's security. (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Zelenskyy Meets with Blinken, Austin in Ukraine

English united states russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 April 2022 13:52
Kyiv: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Ukraine.
 
According to the official website of the Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy stressed the importance of the visit of American high-ranking officials to Kyiv at this crucial and important moment for the Ukrainian state.
 
"We appreciate the unprecedented assistance of the United States to Ukraine. I would like to thank President Biden personally and on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, for his personal clear position. To thank all the American people, as well as the Congress for their bicameral and bipartisan support. We see it. We feel it," Zelenskyy stressed.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The President of Ukraine discussed with the US delegation the current priorities for the belligerent state - defense assistance, strengthening sanctions on Russia, financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees.
 
The Head of State noted that the $ 3.4 billion in defense support already provided by the US is the largest contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. 
 
The President of Ukraine stressed that this assistance already helps in bringing Ukraine's defense capabilities to a qualitatively new level.
 
Particular attention was paid to the sanctions policy, which should be further strengthened and become an important element of influence on Russia.
 
"We understand what the next steps on this track should be. And we count on the support of our partners," Zelenskyy said.
 
Discussing ways to increase financial support for Ukraine, both to promote the economy and to further rebuild our country, the President of Ukraine stressed the importance of expanding the opportunities for Ukrainian goods to access the American market.
 
The parties also discussed the peace process and prospects for strengthening the anti-war coalition.
 
Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine sees the US as a leader among the future guarantors of the country's security.
 
(WAH)
