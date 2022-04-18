English  
Germany is a long-standing partner of WFP in Iraq. (Photo: medcom.id)
WFP, Germany Cooperate to Support Families in Iraq

English united nations Climate Change food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 April 2022 14:26
Baghdad: The World Food Programme (WFP) and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have supported 104,500 people from vulnerable communities in Iraq to rebuild their livelihoods after conflict and adapt to climate change, alongside advancing the digitalization of the Public Distribution System for food rations (PDS).
 
"The thought that people in Iraq in these times still suffer from food insecurity is unbearable to me," said German Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq Martin Jager in a media release on Monday.
 
"Germany is committed to helping Iraqi people build economic resilience given that this is the basis for growth and stability. We are promoting numerous multi- and bilateral programmes such as WFP’s Country Strategic Plan to advance food security and will continue to do so. Germany has an interest in seeing the most vulnerable supported, a functioning social security structure as well as a prospering and stable Iraq," he added.

Germany is a long-standing partner of WFP in Iraq and contributed EUR 17.25 million in 2021 including for rural and urban livelihoods programmes, which also supported 288,100 people indirectly in the communities. 
 
Germany is a key donor for the EMPACT (Empowerment in Action) initiative, WFP’s award-winning digital skills, English and entrepreneurship training for youth. 
 
"Germany is a very important partner of WFP and their multiyear flexible support has helped the most vulnerable Iraqis to reestablish their livelihoods in areas of returns, and enabled us to work with the Iraqi government and partners to introduce smart innovative solutions to help smallholder farmers adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate change in Iraq," said WFP Iraq Representative Ally Raza Qureshi. 
 
"In parallel, Germany’s assistance for urban livelihoods and EMPACT training helped youth and women with vocational skills and small business grants, while funding for digitalization of the PDS is enhancing the government’s social protection for citizens. It is a holistic approach, and we thank the people and government of Germany for the generous contribution," he added.
 
With support from Germany, WFP’s rural development activities helped vulnerable communities with water access, to minimize water usage, manage salinity, and training and tools to be able to plant and grow food, and sell the surplus. 
 
It is essential support to confront climate change, and in conflict-affected areas, simultaneously contributes to the UN’s ‘durable solutions’ approach to assist families returning home after displacement. 
 
(WAH)
