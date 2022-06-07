English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
These companies are of strategic importance to Russia. (Photo: medcom.id)
These companies are of strategic importance to Russia. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Announces Additional Sanctions on Russian State Companies

English New Zealand russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 June 2022 16:38
Wellington: New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta has announced additional sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises and defence entities in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
 
"Russia’s largest company and dozens of military and industrial corporations sanctioned today play a crucial role fuelling the illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine," said Mahuta in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"Aotearoa New Zealand continues to stand strong against Putin’s invasion, by imposing sanctions and taking measures to support Ukraine to influence Russia away from war," she added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to her, these companies are of strategic importance to Russia because they provide raw materials, infrastructure, communications, transportation, weapons and funding.
 
"One of the state entities is Gazprom, Russia’s largest company and a key source of Russia’s export revenue through its gas sales. We have also sanctioned entities that are building weapons and military technology for Putin’s war and are part of Russia’s vast military industrial complex," she explained.
 
"In these latest sanctions, 44 entities have been designated, including six Belarusian defence entities. New Zealanders will be prohibited from dealing with these companies," she added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Biomass Substitution Program Will Increase NRE Mix: Energy Ministry

Biomass Substitution Program Will Increase NRE Mix: Energy Ministry

English
energy
Kenya's Economy Expected to Grow by 5.5% in 2022: World Bank

Kenya's Economy Expected to Grow by 5.5% in 2022: World Bank

English
africa
Level 1 PPKM Enforced Nationwide Except in Teluk Bintuni: Home Ministry

Level 1 PPKM Enforced Nationwide Except in Teluk Bintuni: Home Ministry

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kepatuhan Memakai Masker di 33 Kabupaten/Kota Masih Rendah
Nasional

Kepatuhan Memakai Masker di 33 Kabupaten/Kota Masih Rendah

Sri Mulyani Waspadai Lonjakan Inflasi AS Picu Kenaikan Suku Bunga
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Waspadai Lonjakan Inflasi AS Picu Kenaikan Suku Bunga

Daimler Tawarkan 11 Truk Berstandar Euro 4 Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Daimler Tawarkan 11 Truk Berstandar Euro 4 Di Indonesia

Pendiri Band Bon Jovi Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pendiri Band Bon Jovi Meninggal Dunia

Generasi Muda Bahas Masa Depan Digital Dunia
Teknologi

Generasi Muda Bahas Masa Depan Digital Dunia

Indonesia Apresiasi Besarnya Kuota Haji 2022 yang Diberikan Arab Saudi
Internasional

Indonesia Apresiasi Besarnya Kuota Haji 2022 yang Diberikan Arab Saudi

Kemendikbudristek Sebut Skor PISA Indonesia Belum Membaik Dalam 20 Tahun Terakhir
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Sebut Skor PISA Indonesia Belum Membaik Dalam 20 Tahun Terakhir

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura
Olahraga

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!