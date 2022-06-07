New Zealand Announces Additional Sanctions on Russian State Companies

Wellington: New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta has announced additional sanctions on Russian state-owned enterprises and defence entities in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
"Russia’s largest company and dozens of military and industrial corporations sanctioned today play a crucial role fuelling the illegal and unprovoked war in Ukraine," said Mahuta in a press release on Tuesday.
"Aotearoa New Zealand continues to stand strong against Putin’s invasion, by imposing sanctions and taking measures to support Ukraine to influence Russia away from war," she added.
According to her, these companies are of strategic importance to Russia because they provide raw materials, infrastructure, communications, transportation, weapons and funding.
"One of the state entities is Gazprom, Russia’s largest company and a key source of Russia’s export revenue through its gas sales. We have also sanctioned entities that are building weapons and military technology for Putin’s war and are part of Russia’s vast military industrial complex," she explained.
"In these latest sanctions, 44 entities have been designated, including six Belarusian defence entities. New Zealanders will be prohibited from dealing with these companies," she added.