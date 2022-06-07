4th MSG Regional Security Strategy Working Group Held in Bali

Bali: Indonesia and Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) are set to finalize the Regional Security Strategy (RSS) document which its main objective is to respond to traditional and non-traditional security challenges and to ensure a safe and prosperous region that protects its people, culture, relationship, and resources-land, air and sea.
The Government of Indonesia, represented by the Indonesian National Police (INP) is hosting the event from June 6 to June 10, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia.
The event is attended by delegates from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.
"I hope that the deliberation of the meeting will formulate solutions to enhance our security cooperation in the region. I believe that the RSS is a significant step to the region, a comprehensive framework for addressing the security challenges in the region," said the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police in a press release on Tuesday.
Reflecting on the Outcome of the 3rd MSG RSS Working Group, which was held from July 15 to July 18, 2019, in Nadi, Fiji, the MSG Director-General proposed the INP to take part as the host of the 4th meeting in October 2019.
However, due to the general election and the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was postponed.