English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The event is attended by delegates from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu. (Photo: Polri)
The event is attended by delegates from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu. (Photo: Polri)

4th MSG Regional Security Strategy Working Group Held in Bali

English melanesia spearhead group police indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 June 2022 14:21
Bali: Indonesia and Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) are set to finalize the Regional Security Strategy (RSS) document which its main objective is to respond to traditional and non-traditional security challenges and to ensure a safe and prosperous region that protects its people, culture, relationship, and resources-land, air and sea. 
 
The Government of Indonesia, represented by the Indonesian National Police (INP) is hosting the event from June 6 to June 10, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. 
 
The event is attended by delegates from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I hope that the deliberation of the meeting will formulate solutions to enhance our security cooperation in the region. I believe that the RSS is a significant step to the region, a comprehensive framework for addressing the security challenges in the region," said the Deputy Chief of the Indonesian National Police in a press release on Tuesday.
 
Reflecting on the Outcome of the 3rd MSG RSS Working Group, which was held from July 15 to July 18, 2019, in Nadi, Fiji, the MSG Director-General proposed the INP to take part as the host of the 4th meeting in October 2019. 
 
However, due to the general election and the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was postponed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Laos Urged to Use Its Natural Advantages

Laos Urged to Use Its Natural Advantages

English
Laos
New Zealand PM to Visit Australia to Meet Albanese

New Zealand PM to Visit Australia to Meet Albanese

English
New Zealand
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 3

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 3

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPK Geledah Ruang Kerja Walkot Yogyakarta
Nasional

KPK Geledah Ruang Kerja Walkot Yogyakarta

Daimler Tawarkan 11 Truk Berstandar Euro 4 Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Daimler Tawarkan 11 Truk Berstandar Euro 4 Di Indonesia

Pendiri Band Bon Jovi Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pendiri Band Bon Jovi Meninggal Dunia

Generasi Muda Bahas Masa Depan Digital Dunia
Teknologi

Generasi Muda Bahas Masa Depan Digital Dunia

Luhut Pastikan Audit Perusahaan Sawit Dimulai
Ekonomi

Luhut Pastikan Audit Perusahaan Sawit Dimulai

Indonesia Apresiasi Besarnya Kuota Haji 2022 yang Diberikan Arab Saudi
Internasional

Indonesia Apresiasi Besarnya Kuota Haji 2022 yang Diberikan Arab Saudi

Kemendikbudristek Sebut Skor PISA Indonesia Belum Membaik Dalam 20 Tahun Terakhir
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Sebut Skor PISA Indonesia Belum Membaik Dalam 20 Tahun Terakhir

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura
Olahraga

Dedeh Erawati Rebut Emas Kejuaraan Masters di Singapura

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!