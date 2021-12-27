25 Disasters Affected ASEAN Region Last Week: Report

"Indonesia and Myanmar have reportedly been affected," stated the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) in its Weekly Disaster Update issued on Monday.
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding, rain-induced landslides, and tornado in Sumatra, Java, and Sulawesi as reported by Indonesia’s Badan Nasional Penanggulangan Bencana (BNPB).
For Myanmar, landslides were reported in Kachin States.
The PhilippinesAs of Monday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that the impacts of the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines has reached 1.1 million families (4.2 million persons) affected, 389 death, 64 missing, 1.15 injured, 570.9K displaced.
Meanwhile, damages to infrastructure and agriculture amounting to 439.5 million USD.
In response, 2.4 million USD worth of assistance have already been provided to those affected by the effects of the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines.