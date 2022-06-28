English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Cannabis legalization in North America appears to have increased daily cannabis use. (Photo: medcom.id)
Cannabis legalization in North America appears to have increased daily cannabis use. (Photo: medcom.id)

Cannabis Legalization Accelerate Use, Related Health Impacts: UNODC

English united nations health africa latin america women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 June 2022 11:46
Vienna: Cannabis legalization in parts of the world appears to have accelerated daily use and related health impacts, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)’s World Drug Report 2022. 
 
Released on Monday, the report also details record rises in the manufacturing of cocaine, the expansion of synthetic drugs to new markets, and continued gaps in the availability of drug treatments, especially for women.
 
According to the report, around 284 million people aged 15-64 used drugs worldwide in 2020, a 26 per cent increase over the previous decade. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Young people are using more drugs, with use levels today in many countries higher than with the previous generation. 
 
In Africa and Latin America, people under 35 represent the majority of people being treated for drug use disorders.  
 
Globally, the report estimates that 11.2 million people worldwide were injecting drugs. 
 
Around half of this number were living with hepatitis C, 1.4 million were living with HIV, and 1.2 million were living with both.  
 
"Numbers for the manufacturing and seizures of many illicit drugs are hitting record highs, even as global emergencies are deepening vulnerabilities. At the same time, misperceptions regarding the magnitude of the problem and the associated harms are depriving people of care and treatment and driving young people towards harmful behaviours. We need to devote the necessary resources and attention to addressing every aspect of the world drug problem, including the provision of evidence-based care to all who need it, and we need to improve the knowledge base on how illicit drugs relate to other urgent challenges, such as conflicts and environmental degradation," UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly stated in a press release on Monday.
 
The report further emphasizes the importance of galvanizing the international community, governments, civil society and all stakeholders to take urgent action to protect people, including by strengthening drug use prevention and treatment and by tackling illicit drug supply.

Cannabis Legalization

According to the report, cannabis legalization in North America appears to have increased daily cannabis use, especially potent cannabis products and particularly among young adults. 
 
Associated increases in people with psychiatric disorders, suicides and hospitalizations have also been reported. 
 
Legalization has also increased tax revenues and generally reduced arrest rates for cannabis possession. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, UK Agree to Forge Cooperation in New, Renewable Energy

Indonesia, UK Agree to Forge Cooperation in New, Renewable Energy

English
president joko widodo
COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 110

COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 110

English
covid-19
Congo's Researchers Apply COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Skills to Other Diseases

Congo's Researchers Apply COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Skills to Other Diseases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Skenario Presidensi G20 Indonesia Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi Global
Ekonomi

Skenario Presidensi G20 Indonesia Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi Global

321 Narapidana Teroris Janji Setia ke NKRI
Nasional

321 Narapidana Teroris Janji Setia ke NKRI

Jokowi Tegaskan Risiko Perubahan Iklim Sangat Nyata bagi Negara Berkembang
Internasional

Jokowi Tegaskan Risiko Perubahan Iklim Sangat Nyata bagi Negara Berkembang

Prihatin! KPAI: PPDB Masih Diwarnai Surat Sakti Pejabat
Pendidikan

Prihatin! KPAI: PPDB Masih Diwarnai Surat Sakti Pejabat

Sudah Ditemukan, Keluarga Tegaskan Marshanda Tidak Menghilang
Hiburan

Sudah Ditemukan, Keluarga Tegaskan Marshanda Tidak Menghilang

Malaysia Open: Gregoria Kalahkan Tunggal Putri Terbaik Dunia
Olahraga

Malaysia Open: Gregoria Kalahkan Tunggal Putri Terbaik Dunia

2.300 Unit Hyundai Ioniq 5 Terganjal Krisis Chip Semikonduktor?
Otomotif

2.300 Unit Hyundai Ioniq 5 Terganjal Krisis Chip Semikonduktor?

Kominfo Minta 2.569 PSE Lingkup Privat Daftar Ulang
Teknologi

Kominfo Minta 2.569 PSE Lingkup Privat Daftar Ulang

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!