English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This project will boost Vanuatu’s resilience to disasters and the effects of climate change. (Photo: medcom.id)
This project will boost Vanuatu’s resilience to disasters and the effects of climate change. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB, Vanuatu Sign Agreements to Support Disaster Resilience

English vanuatu disaster Climate Change
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 April 2022 11:15
Port Vila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Vanuatu have signed grant agreements totaling $2.9 million to improve resilience in the Greater Port Vila area through capacity building, institutional strengthening, and the construction of two multipurpose emergency shelters.
 
Vanuatu’s Minister of Finance and Economic Management Johnny Koanapo and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez signed the grant agreements at a virtual event for the additional financing for the Greater Port Vila Urban Resilience Project.
 
"Vanuatu ranks first globally as the economy most exposed to natural hazards," Gutierrez said in a media release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Gutierrez, This ADB-supported project will provide an important defense in Vanuatu’s battle against climate change.
 
"This project will boost Vanuatu’s resilience to disasters and the effects of climate change," Koanapo said. 
 
"The additional financing from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and ADB’s Ireland Trust Fund will help improve urban service delivery, and for that we are grateful. The Vanuatu government is committed to working with development partners such as ADB and other bilateral partners to ensure that projects are designed to boost the welfare of its people and make them more secure in times of disaster," he explained.
 
The additional financing will allow the ongoing project to be expanded to fund the construction of a third gender-responsive, multipurpose emergency shelter in the Freshwota-Tasariki ward, which will serve as a market building and will have capacity to house 153 people during emergencies; the piloting of nature-based coastal projection, including the planting of mangroves; and climate change modeling to guide the development and updating of key urban planning documents.  
 
The capital Port Vila is the economic gateway to Vanuatu. 
 
The Greater Port Vila area is subject to existing and future climate change impacts, including annual rainfall increase, sea level rise, storm surge, and increased temperatures. Around 16,000 people will benefit from the project and more than half of these are women.
 
The additional financing comes from GEF ($2.29 million) and the Ireland Trust Fund for Building Climate Change and Disaster Resilience in Small Island Developing States ($700,000).
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UNICEF Warns of Devastating Impact of War on Ukrainian Children

UNICEF Warns of Devastating Impact of War on Ukrainian Children

English
ukraine
Peak of Eid Traffic Expected on April 29, May 8: Jasa Marga

Peak of Eid Traffic Expected on April 29, May 8: Jasa Marga

English
eid al-fitr
Over 161.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 161.5 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mayoritas Kabupaten/Kota di Luar Jawa Bali Berada di PPKM Level 2
Ekonomi

Mayoritas Kabupaten/Kota di Luar Jawa Bali Berada di PPKM Level 2

Cara Pilah-Pilih Ban Motor yang Baik & Benar
Otomotif

Cara Pilah-Pilih Ban Motor yang Baik & Benar

Kasus Menurun, <i>Positivity Rate</i> Jakarta Masih di Atas 5%
Nasional

Kasus Menurun, Positivity Rate Jakarta Masih di Atas 5%

Presiden Ukraina Tuding Rusia akan Gunakan Senjata Kimia
Internasional

Presiden Ukraina Tuding Rusia akan Gunakan Senjata Kimia

Cilic Atasi Tsonga di Babak Pertama Monte Carlo Masters
Olahraga

Cilic Atasi Tsonga di Babak Pertama Monte Carlo Masters

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm
Teknologi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm

Nita Gunawan Klarifikasi Isu Selingkuh dengan Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina Matikan Telepon
Hiburan

Nita Gunawan Klarifikasi Isu Selingkuh dengan Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina Matikan Telepon

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia
Pendidikan

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!