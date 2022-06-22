Indonesia, Cambodia Share Same View of World Peace: Defense Minister

Jakarta: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has said that Indonesia and Cambodia share the same view supporting world peace.
"In regional and international matters, Indonesia and Cambodia share a common view for world peace. For Indonesia, Cambodia is our brother," Subianto remarked, according to a press release received here on Tuesday.
He made the statement during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Cambodian Defense Minister, General Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, at the Cambodian Defense Ministry in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Tuesday.
Prior to the meeting, the minister was greeted with a line of salute. The meeting discussed cooperation between Indonesia and Cambodia on security measures as well as global security and defense.
The meeting was part of Subianto’s agenda ahead of the 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on June 22, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Subianto commended Cambodia for hosting the meeting as well as the 2022 ASEAN-Japan Informal Meeting of Defense Ministers.
"Indonesia fully supports this strategic meeting and will learn from the Cambodian leadership," he said.
Subianto also invited Cambodian Armed Forces personnel to learn at the Indonesian Defense University as a part of defense education cooperation.
Cambodian Defense Minister, General Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, expressed his appreciation of Subianto's visit.
He also expressed gratitude for Indonesia's support for the Cambodian government, especially the Cambodian Armed Forces, in education, training, and other aspects.