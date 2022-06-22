English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia and Cambodia share a common view for world peace. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia and Cambodia share a common view for world peace. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, Cambodia Share Same View of World Peace: Defense Minister

English defense cambodia Prabowo Subianto
Antara • 22 June 2022 14:25
Jakarta: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto has said that Indonesia and Cambodia share the same view supporting world peace.
 
"In regional and international matters, Indonesia and Cambodia share a common view for world peace. For Indonesia, Cambodia is our brother," Subianto remarked, according to a press release received here on Tuesday.
 
He made the statement during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Cambodian Defense Minister, General Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, at the Cambodian Defense Ministry in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Prior to the meeting, the minister was greeted with a line of salute. The meeting discussed cooperation between Indonesia and Cambodia on security measures as well as global security and defense.
 
The meeting was part of Subianto’s agenda ahead of the 16th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on June 22, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
 
Subianto commended Cambodia for hosting the meeting as well as the 2022 ASEAN-Japan Informal Meeting of Defense Ministers.
 
"Indonesia fully supports this strategic meeting and will learn from the Cambodian leadership," he said.
 
Subianto also invited Cambodian Armed Forces personnel to learn at the Indonesian Defense University as a part of defense education cooperation.
 
Cambodian Defense Minister, General Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, expressed his appreciation of Subianto's visit.
 
He also expressed gratitude for Indonesia's support for the Cambodian government, especially the Cambodian Armed Forces, in education, training, and other aspects.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

COVID-19 Cases Surge in 5 Regions in West Java: Governor

English
covid-19 cases
Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

Governor Receives Public Petition on Jakarta International Stadium's Official Name

English
jakarta
Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

Govt to Expand Affordable Cooking Oil Supply to Supermarkets across Indonesia

English
indonesian government
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1
Olahraga

Rans Nusantara Bantai Persija 5-1

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan
Internasional

Agensi-Agensi PBB Kirim Bantuan ke Lokasi Gempa Afghanistan

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan <i>Helpdesk</i>
Nasional

Parpol Kesulitan Buka Sipol, KPU Siapkan Helpdesk

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT
Ekonomi

Jepang Siap Mendanai Proyek Fase III MRT

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik
Pendidikan

Intip 4 Cara Menulis Esai Beasiswa LPDP yang Baik

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross
Hiburan

5 Lagu Bertema Jakarta, dari Ciptaan Eross "Sheila On 7" sampai Sir Dandy

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion
Otomotif

Alasan Ketiadaan ASA di New Daihatsu Sirion

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition
Teknologi

Begini Penampakan realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!