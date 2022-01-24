English  
UNICEF calls on all parties in the northeast and elsewhere in Syria to keep children out of harm’s way. (Photo:medcom.id)
Nearly 850 Children at Risk as Violence Continues in Northeast Syria: UNICEF

English children united nations health
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 January 2022 13:08
Damascus: Intensifying violence in the city of Al Hasakah, related to the "Ghwayran" prison break attempt last Thursday, has put at serious risk the safety of nearly 850 Syrian children who are in detention, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said. 
 
According to reports, more than 100 people were killed, and thousands were displaced in the ongoing violence.
 
"As fighting continues, the risk for children increases including to be harmed or forcibly recruited. Violence might also spread to other prisons, inside the camps and local communities," Bo Viktor Nylund, UNICEF Syria Representative, said in a statement on Sunday.

"Children in the Ghwayran prison are children and have the right to access restorative justice procedures. We call for the release of children from prison. Detention of children should only be a measure of last resort and for the shortest time possible," Nylund added.
 
In the northeast of Syria, he said, nearly 10,000 children and their mothers are in detention centres or the Al-Hol and Roj camps. 
 
They come from more than 60 countries and are struggling to survive amid increasingly dire conditions and the harsh winter, he added.
 
"All of them are critically vulnerable and in urgent need of protection. Children don’t have basic services including warm clothes, hygiene, health, education and food," he continued.
 
"UNICEF calls on all parties in the northeast and elsewhere in Syria to keep children out of harm’s way and protect them at all times. We call once again on all member states involved to take urgent action and responsibility in the best interests of children and bring them and their mothers back to their country of origin," he stated.
 
According to him, UNICEF continues to facilitate engagement with local authorities, support the logistics of the repatriation, prepare children and their mothers to return home to their countries of origin, and help some of the children to reintegrate.
 
(WAH)
