ASEAN Launches Gender Mainstreaming Strategic Framework

Jakarta: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has launched the ASEAN Gender Mainstreaming Strategic Framework.
Led jointly by the ASEAN Committee on Women (ACW) and the ASEAN Commission on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Women and Children (ACWC), with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Strategic Framework proposes an implementation approach to advance ASEAN’s gender equality commitments.
"Firmly grounded in the region’s current context and capabilities and the commitments set out in the 2017 Declaration on the Gender-Responsive Implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and Sustainable Development Goals, the ASEAN Gender Mainstreaming Strategic Framework establishes concrete steps for a whole-of-ASEAN approach to lay the groundwork for longer-term structural changes. These in turn ensure that every political, economic, and societal issue of the ASEAN Community is strategically addressed with gender equity in mind," remarked Ekkaphab Phanthavong, Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, in a press release on Thursday.
The virtual launch convened 300 representatives from across the ASEAN Political-Security, Economic, and Socio-Cultural pillars, the US government, UN Women, and other Dialogue and Development Partners.
Stakeholders shared ongoing or planned gender mainstreaming initiatives and agreed to prioritize broadening awareness of the Strategic Framework and implementing recommendations, which include establishing gender mainstreaming institutional mechanisms, enhancing gender-responsive senior leadership, and securing the necessary capacity and resources.
"The Strategic Framework’s goals, approach, and activities seek to put into place the essential building blocks so that gender equality and inclusion are fully integrated in ASEAN’s current work as well as in envisioning the ASEAN Community post-2025," emphasised Lenny N. Rosalin, Deputy Minister for Gender Equality, at the Indonesian Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection, as ACW Chair.
“The ACW reaffirms its commitment to forge ahead with gender mainstreaming together with ACWC and other key sectoral bodies, partners and stakeholders through the implementation of the ACW Work Plan 2021-2025 with gender equality and inclusion at the frontstage and center of its implementation” added Rosalin.