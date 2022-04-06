English  
The UN Human Rights Office will continue to closely watch developments. (Photo: medcom.id)
State of Emergency Should Not Be Used to Hinder Peace Protest in Sri Lanka: UN

English human rights united nations sri lanka
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 April 2022 14:30
Geneva: The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Office is closely following developments in Sri Lanka where in the past few days the authorities announced a state of emergency and other restrictions in response to mass protests against the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.
 
Public frustration had been rising in recent months with largely peaceful demonstrations taking place across the country. The situation has worsened over the past two weeks amid sudden shortages in fuel, cooking gas and some essential food items, as well as power cuts. This led to further protests by Sri Lankans left desperate by the rising cost of living and difficulties to obtain basic items.
 
After a demonstration outside the president’s residence on March 31, the Government declared a state of emergency on April 1, announced a 36-hour curfew from 6pm on April 2 and shut down social media networks for some 15 hours on April 3. There have also been reports of excessive and unwarranted police violence against protesters.

"We are concerned that such measures are aimed at preventing or discouraging people from legitimately expressing their grievances through peaceful protests, and that they frustrate the exchange of views on matters of public interest," Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Throssell said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
"We remind the Sri Lankan authorities that measures related to states of emergency must comply with international human rights law, should be limited to the extent strictly required by the situation and be proportionate to it, and should not be used to stifle dissent or hinder peaceful protest," she added.
 
The UN Human Rights Office will continue to closely watch developments. 
 
"We urge the Government, political parties and civil society to engage in immediate, inclusive and meaningful dialogue to find a solution for the pressing economic and political challenges that Sri Lanka faces and to avoid further polarization of the situation," she concluded.
 
(WAH)
