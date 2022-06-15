English  
The suspension of aid comes at the worst possible time for the people of South Sudan. (Photo: medcom.id)
WFP Forced to Suspend Food Assistance in South Sudan

English food united nations children
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 June 2022 12:37
Juba: Almost one-third of the acutely food insecure South Sudanese the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) planned to support this year will be left without humanitarian food assistance due to critical funding shortages, heightening the risk of starvation for 1.7 million people.
 
The suspension of aid comes at the worst possible time for the people of South Sudan as the country faces a year of unprecedented hunger. Over 60 percent of the population are grappling with severe food insecurity during the lean season, fuelled by continuing conflict, severe flooding, localized drought, and soaring food prices exacerbated by the crisis in Ukraine.
 
"We are extremely concerned about the impact of the funding cuts on children, women and men who will not have enough to eat during the lean season. These families have completely exhausted their coping strategies. They need immediate humanitarian assistance to put food on the table in the short-term and to rebuild their livelihoods and resilience to cope with future shocks," said Adeyinka Badejo, Acting Country Director of the World Food Programme in South Sudan, in a press release on Tuesday.

"Humanitarian needs are far exceeding the funding we have received this year. If this continues, we will face bigger and more costly problems in the future, including increased mortality, malnutrition, stunting, and disease," said Badejo.
 
WFP had exhausted all options before suspending food assistance, including halving rations in 2021, leaving families in need with less food to eat. These latest reductions to assistance will also impact 178,000 schoolchildren who will no longer receive daily school meals – a crucial safety net that helps keep South Sudanese children in school to learn and grow.
 
More drastic reductions will be unavoidable, unless more funding is received, which will leave vulnerable people unable to meet their basic food needs and reverting to survival strategies such as skipping or reducing meals, selling assets, using child labour and child marriage.
 
WFP’s crisis response and resilience-building development programmes are drastically underfunded this year. WFP requires US$ 426 million dollars to reach six million food insecure people through 2022.

 
