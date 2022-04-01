English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
South Sudan has been struggling with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)
South Sudan has been struggling with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank Approves $200 Million to Support South Sudan's COVID-19 Response

English africa covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 April 2022 14:52
Washington: The World Bank approved $200 million in additional financing to support South Sudan’s continued efforts to improve its capacity to respond to COVID-19. 
 
This International Development Association (IDA) grant will also help strengthen health service delivery for the general population and expand service provision to vulnerable groups in Upper Nile State, Jonglei State, Greater Pibor Administrative Area, and Ruweng Administrative Area.
 
South Sudan has been struggling with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the low vaccination rates across the country due to existing deployment constraints, vaccine hesitancy, and a lack of access to other vaccine sources beyond COVAX.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, the unprecedented floods in 2021 and 2022 have hampered vaccine deployment efforts, increasing risks of social exclusion particularly of those living in remote, conflict, and flood-affected areas.
 
"This additional financing will help the Government of South Sudan address challenges in both the procurement and deployment of vaccines by supporting the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines for 30 percent of the total population. It will also help the country address the urgent health and nutrition needs of refugees and host communities along with populations affected by the flooding in several states," said Firas Raad, World Bank Country Manager for South Sudan, in a media release on Thursday.
 
"By strengthening South Sudan’s disease surveillance systems and laboratory capacity, the project will also contribute to improving health systems and emergency preparedness at the national and subnational levels," Raad added.
 
Since its launch in June 2021, the South Sudan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems reparedness Project, financed by the World Bank and implemented by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the World Health Organization (WHO), has been supporting the country to prevent, detect, and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19. 
 
It has, for example, helped accelerate vaccine deployment efforts and increased access to essential health services in the states of Upper Nile, Jonglei, and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. 
 
Additionally, the project has been supporting the government’s stewardship of the health sector and its preparedness systems. 
 
This additional financing will provide a big boost to the country’s effort to procure COVID-19 vaccines and scale-up of its vaccination efforts nationwide.
 
The additional financing for the South Sudan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project includes $50 million from the IDA Window for Host Communities and Refugees (WHR) and $40 million from the IDA Crisis Response Window (CRW).
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 255 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 255 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
79 Million Indonesians Expected to Join Eid Exodus: Transportation Minister

79 Million Indonesians Expected to Join Eid Exodus: Transportation Minister

English
transportation
Carbon Tax Imposition Put Off Till July 2022: Finance Minister

Carbon Tax Imposition Put Off Till July 2022: Finance Minister

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
2,5 Juta Orang di DKI Sudah Vaksinasi <i>Booster</i>
Nasional

2,5 Juta Orang di DKI Sudah Vaksinasi Booster

New BMW 320i Sport <i>Ngebut</i> di IIMS 2022
Otomotif

New BMW 320i Sport Ngebut di IIMS 2022

Pengumuman! Luhut Beri Sinyal Ada Kenaikan Harga Pertalite hingga LPG 3 Kg
Ekonomi

Pengumuman! Luhut Beri Sinyal Ada Kenaikan Harga Pertalite hingga LPG 3 Kg

PM Malaysia ke Jakarta, Sepakati Perlindungan Pekerja Indonesia
Internasional

PM Malaysia ke Jakarta, Sepakati Perlindungan Pekerja Indonesia

Hasil Asesmen Nasional 2021: Literasi Numerasi SD Butuh Perhatian Serius
Pendidikan

Hasil Asesmen Nasional 2021: Literasi Numerasi SD Butuh Perhatian Serius

Langkah Daniil Medvedev Terhenti pada Perempat Final Miami Open
Olahraga

Langkah Daniil Medvedev Terhenti pada Perempat Final Miami Open

Bimo Eks Netral, Vega Antares dan David Bayu Bentuk Band Baru dan Rilis Lagu
Hiburan

Bimo Eks Netral, Vega Antares dan David Bayu Bentuk Band Baru dan Rilis Lagu

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT
Teknologi

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!