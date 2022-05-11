Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Fiji

Suva: Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji, Benyamin Scott Carnadi inaugurated Queen Victoria School (QVS) students who were elected as school prefects at the School Chapel, last week.
At this event, Ambassador Carnadi was the Guest of Honor, where he inaugurated the Head Boy and the Vice-Head Boy in the Prefect Induction ceremony.
On that occasion, Ambassador Carnadi in his speech conveyed a message to the selected QVS prefects to become exemplary leaders for other students in their same classes, and also to all students in the QVS.
He also invited all QVS students to train themselves to become future Fijian leaders, and believed that QVS students are not only Fijians today, but also remain as Fijians in the future.
Furthermore, he encouraged students not to be shy to dream big for their future.
Ambassador Carnadi also said that Indonesia is pleased to be part of the development of human resources in Fiji, especially at the QVS.
"We are happy that the Government of Fiji has entrusted Indonesia to collaborate with the Queen Victoria School in promoting and advancing human resources development, especially through all students of the QVS," he said in a press release on Wednesday.
Previously, on April 1st, 2022, Fiji Prime Minister Bainimarama and Ambassador Carnadi inaugurated the QVS dormitory, constructed with assistance from the Indonesian Government.
This was also conveyed by the Principal of QVS, Josefa Gavidi, who appreciated the steps taken by the Indonesian Government to help rebuild the dormitory, which was destroyed by TC Winston in 2016.
The dormitory built by the Indonesian Government will now be occupied by newly-inaugurated QVS prefects.