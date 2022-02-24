English  
President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission. (Photo: twitter/@vonderleyen)
EU Condemns Russia's Military Aggression against Ukraine

English europe military European Union russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 February 2022 14:16
Brussels: The European Union (EU) has condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia's unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine. 
 
"By its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability. We deplore the loss of life and the human suffering," President Charles Michel of the European Council and President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission said in a press statement on Thursday
 
"We call on Russia to immediately cease the hostilities, withdraw its military from Ukraine and fully respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st century," they added.

According to Michel and von der Leyen, the EU stands firmly by Ukraine and its people as they face this unparalleled crisis.
 
The EU leaders will meet later today. 
 
President Michel of the European Council has urgently convened an extraordinary meeting of the European Council to discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures. 
 
These will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its actions. 
 
President von der Leyen and High Representative Borrell will outline a further sanctions package being finalised by the European Commission and the EEAS in close coordination with partners. 
 
The Council will adopt them swiftly.
 
"The EU will continue to provide strong political, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its people," they concluded.
 
(WAH)
