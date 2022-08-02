Indonesian Foreign Minister Visits Cambodia to Attend ASEAN Meetings

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to attend the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM)/Post Ministerial Meetings (PMC) and other related meetings.
In Phnom Penh, the Indonesian foreign minister also had a meeting with Chief of Police of Cambodia.
They discussed cooperations to address exploitation of Indonesians by online scammer companies and preventive measures for trafficking in person.
They agreed to strengthen police-to-police cooperation to address trafficking in person issue.
"Appreciate the assistance of Cambodian police and authorities in recent release of 62 Indonesians held by online scammer companies in Cambodia," said Indonesia's top diplomat on her official twitter page on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Indonesian Foreign Minister met with Singaporen Foreign Minister
Vivian Balakhrisnan in Singapore.
They discussed the follow-up of the Indonesia-Singapore Leaders Meeting as well as a number of issues to be taken up at the upcoming 55th AMM/PMC.