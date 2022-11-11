President Jokowi Attends Opening Ceremony of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits

President Jokowi, along with First Lady Iriana, arrived at the Sokha Hotel to be greeted by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Together with other ASEAN leaders, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana then headed to the Sokha Hotel Ballroom to attend the opening ceremony.
After the opening ceremony, President Jokowi will participate in the 40th ASEAN Summit's Plenary Session and 41st ASEAN Summit's Retreat Session.
During the opening session of the ASEAN Summit, President Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.
Cambodia is currently the chair of Southeast Asia's regional bloc,
