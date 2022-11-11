English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Attends Opening Ceremony of 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits

Indriyani Astuti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 November 2022 14:11
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the Opening Ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and other Related Summits at Sokha Hotel, Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday, November 11, 2022.
 
President Jokowi, along with First Lady Iriana, arrived at the Sokha Hotel to be greeted by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
 
Together with other ASEAN leaders, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana then headed to the Sokha Hotel Ballroom to attend the opening ceremony.
 
After the opening ceremony, President Jokowi will participate in the 40th ASEAN Summit's Plenary Session and 41st ASEAN Summit's Retreat Session.
 
During the opening session of the ASEAN Summit, President Jokowi was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.
 
Cambodia is currently the chair of Southeast Asia's regional bloc,

(WAH)

