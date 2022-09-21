English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustrated by Medcom.id.
Illustrated by Medcom.id.

French Left Under Pressure Over Violence Against Women

Fajar Nugraha • 21 September 2022 20:37
Paris: Two key parties in France's left-wing alliance were Wednesday facing crises after senior figures were accused of violence against women, with a Greens party chief stepping back from his role days after a colleague from hard-left France Unbowed.
 
Julien Bayou was "suspended from his role" as co-president of the Greens' bloc in the National Assembly (lower house), the party said late Tuesday, after he was accused of psychologically abusing an ex-partner.
 
"We are a feminist party, and so we place ourselves at the service of women's testimony. We acknowledged that the only way to show we weren't pretending and weren't hiding was a temporary suspension," Sandra Regol, vice-president of the Green MPs' group, told broadcaster Franceinfo, as quoted AFP on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


One of the most prominent MPs of France Unbowed (LFI) -- allied with the Greens in a broad left alliance against President Emmanuel Macron -- Adrien Quatennens on Sunday admitted to slapping his wife.
 
He stepped down from a senior role as party coordinator.
 
Party leader and three-time presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon leapt to Quatennens' defence on Twitter, blasting "police ill-will, media voyeurism and the social networks" while hailing his protege's "dignity" and "courage".
 
It was not until hours later that Melenchon posted another message gesturing towards Quatennens' wife -- too late for many critics.
 
Macron's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Tuesday that it was "extremely shocking to have someone playing down domestic violence".
 
And some 550 feminist activists on Wednesday co-signed an editorial in left-wing daily Liberation calling for Quatennens to resign his seat in parliament.
 
"When a political group supports a feminist programme, we have a right to expect that it stops protecting assaulters," they wrote, listing a string of other left-wing figures who have been accused of assault and even rape.
 
"It's not up to the assaulter's friends to judge how serious the crime is and call for their private life to be respected. Private life is political."
 
Both the Greens and LFI have set up internal panels to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
 
A report about Bayou was submitted to the ecologists' panel in July, prompting allegations the probe had moved too slowly.
 
"These are volunteers working on cases that are sensitive by definition. Calm and time are needed to gather testimony and take the necessary decisions," said Marine Tondelier, expected to stand soon for leadership of the Greens.
 
Allegations that sexual harassment and even assault are rife in French politics stretch well beyond the left.
 
In July Damien Abad, a minister in centrist Macron's freshly installed government, was forced to step down over rape allegations.
 
He denies the claims and has since returned to his seat in parliament.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance in New Delhi on March 11, 2018. (Photo: AFP/Ludovic MARIN)

Macron Pledges $700 Million Euros for New Solar Projects

French Presidential Candidate Macron, Vowed to end Nepotism in Government

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Sri Mulyani Renewed RI-Australia Economic Cooperation

Sri Mulyani Renewed RI-Australia Economic Cooperation

English
Sri Mulyani
Palestinian Murder Suspect Found Hanged in Tel Aviv

Palestinian Murder Suspect Found Hanged in Tel Aviv

English
palestine
Govt Claims Seriously Resolve 13 Severe Human Rights Cases

Govt Claims Seriously Resolve 13 Severe Human Rights Cases

English
Mahfud MD
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bom Meledak di Pinggir Jalan Thailand, Seorang Polisi Tewas
Internasional

Bom Meledak di Pinggir Jalan Thailand, Seorang Polisi Tewas

Giliran Mendag Buka Suara soal Listrik
Ekonomi

Giliran Mendag Buka Suara soal Listrik

Monako Konfirmasi Menghelat F1 hingga 2025
Olahraga

Monako Konfirmasi Menghelat F1 hingga 2025

Wah! 2.384 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

Wah! 2.384 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Inpres No.7/2022 Diteken, Kemenperin
Otomotif

Inpres No.7/2022 Diteken, Kemenperin "Dipecut" Produksi EV Dipercepat

Adam Levine Bantah Selingkuh, tapi Akui Suka Goda Perempuan Lain
Hiburan

Adam Levine Bantah Selingkuh, tapi Akui Suka Goda Perempuan Lain

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080
Teknologi

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080

Kerangka Proposal: Pengertian, Urutan, dan Cara Membuatnya
Pendidikan

Kerangka Proposal: Pengertian, Urutan, dan Cara Membuatnya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!