English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Receives Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 November 2022 12:46
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace (ADFP) Al Mahfouzh Bin Bayyah at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday, November 7, 2022. 
 
Al Mahfouzh came to present the Imam Hasan Bin Ali International Peace Award to the Indonesian Head of State.
 
"The President expressed his gratitude for this award. This can further strengthen relations between Indonesia and the UAE," Minister of State Secretary Pratikno said after the meeting.
 
According to Pratikno, the award indicates that the Indonesian President has made a real contribution in seeking world peace.
 
"This is a tremendous honor because President Jokowi is trusted as a leader who spreads a culture of peace to the world," he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He said the award would also be an encouragement for the Indonesian government to deal with various problems of intolerance that still often occur.
 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Presses for Improving Quality, Productivity of Local Sugarcane

BI, MAS Further Extend Bilateral Financial Arrangement

President Jokowi to Visit Bioethanol Plant in East Java

BACA JUGA
New Zealand Committed to Combating Money Laundering, Financial Terrorism

New Zealand Committed to Combating Money Laundering, Financial Terrorism

English
New Zealand
ADB to Strengthen Education Reforms in Cambodia

ADB to Strengthen Education Reforms in Cambodia

English
cambodia
Indonesia's Forex Reserves Down to $130.2 Billion in October 2022: BI

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Down to $130.2 Billion in October 2022: BI

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Beri Gelar Pahlawan Nasional kepada 5 Tokoh Bangsa
Nasional

Presiden Beri Gelar Pahlawan Nasional kepada 5 Tokoh Bangsa

Kian Gelap! Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Tiongkok Diramal di Bawah 5% hingga 2024
Ekonomi

Kian Gelap! Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Tiongkok Diramal di Bawah 5% hingga 2024

Pembangunan Sirkuit Mobil Listrik Di IKN Tanpa Uang Negara
Otomotif

Pembangunan Sirkuit Mobil Listrik Di IKN Tanpa Uang Negara

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1
Teknologi

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane
Hiburan

NCT 127 TikTok Challenge Bareng Jerome dan Jessica Jane

Pesawat Jatuh ke Danau di Tanzania, 19 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Pesawat Jatuh ke Danau di Tanzania, 19 Orang Tewas

Liverpool Pecundangi Tottenham dengan Brace Mohamed Salah
Olahraga

Liverpool Pecundangi Tottenham dengan Brace Mohamed Salah

Jenis Gunung Api Berdasarkan Bentuk dan Aktivitasnya
Pendidikan

Jenis Gunung Api Berdasarkan Bentuk dan Aktivitasnya

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!