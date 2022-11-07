President Jokowi Receives Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Prize

Al Mahfouzh came to present the Imam Hasan Bin Ali International Peace Award to the Indonesian Head of State.
"The President expressed his gratitude for this award. This can further strengthen relations between Indonesia and the UAE," Minister of State Secretary Pratikno said after the meeting.
According to Pratikno, the award indicates that the Indonesian President has made a real contribution in seeking world peace.
"This is a tremendous honor because President Jokowi is trusted as a leader who spreads a culture of peace to the world," he said.
He said the award would also be an encouragement for the Indonesian government to deal with various problems of intolerance that still often occur.