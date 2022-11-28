Iran Urged to Prevent Violence against Children amid Public Unrest

According to the UN Agency, violence and abuse have reportedly claimed the lives of over 50 children during the public unrest in country.
"UNICEF has directly communicated our concerns to the authorities in Iran since the first cases of child casualties occurred in response to the protests," the UN Agency said in a media release on Sunday.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and has an obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the rights of children to life, privacy, freedom of thought, and peaceful assembly," it stated.
UNICEF has worked in Iran for almost seven decades to support essential services for children such as health care, immunization, proper nutrition, access to education and protection.
Millions of children and newborns in Iran have benefitted, helping children survive and grow into productive adults.
"Iran is fortunate to have a young population of children and adolescents who are a great resource for the country, now and in the future. Their needs, aspirations and wellbeing must be a priority under all circumstances," it said.
"UNICEF remains committed to continuing our work with technical ministries and other partners alongside the UN agencies, to support the protection and realization of the rights of all children and adolescents in Iran," it concluded.