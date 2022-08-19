English  
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)

Australia Announces Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Sri Lanka

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 August 2022 13:00
Canberra: Australia is set to provide an additional $25 million to help Sri Lanka meet urgent food and healthcare needs.
 
The South Asian country currenly confronts its worst economic crisis in 70 years.
 
"During this challenging period, Australia stands with the people of Sri Lanka, especially those experiencing severe hardship," Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy said in a joint media release on Friday.

This additional support brings Australia’s Official Development Assistance response to $75 million.
 
"Our support will be delivered through UN agencies to provide food, health and nutrition services, access to safe water and essential support for those at risk, including women and children," they stated.
 
"Australia’s continued assistance to Sri Lanka supports our mutual interest in a secure and resilient Indian Ocean and reinforces our 75 year-strong relationship built on cooperation and community connection," they added.
 
The extra humanitarian assistance is in addition to the $23 million in ongoing development assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022-23.
 
(WAH)
