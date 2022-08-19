English  
On Wednesday, a suicide bomber attacked Abu Bakr al Sadiq mosque in Kabul. (Photo: medcom.id)
On Wednesday, a suicide bomber attacked Abu Bakr al Sadiq mosque in Kabul. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Chief Condemns Series of Explosions in Afghanistan This Month

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 August 2022 15:00
New York: The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has expressed his deep concern over a series of explosions in Afghanistan that have killed and injured more than 250 people this month, including children
 
"He strongly condemns the most recent attack on 17 August, at the Abu Bakar Mosque in Kabul city,"  Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, in a statement on Thursday.
 
"The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," the spokesman added. 

According to the spokesman, any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.  
 
"All Afghans have the right to live in peace and exercise their freedom of religion," the spokesman stated.
 
On Wednesday, a suicide bomber attacked Abu Bakr al Sadiq mosque in Kabul’s Khair Khana area, killing more than 20 people.
 
(WAH)
