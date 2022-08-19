UN Chief Condemns Series of Explosions in Afghanistan This Month

"He strongly condemns the most recent attack on 17 August, at the Abu Bakar Mosque in Kabul city," Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, in a statement on Thursday.
"The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," the spokesman added.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to the spokesman, any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.
"All Afghans have the right to live in peace and exercise their freedom of religion," the spokesman stated.
On Wednesday, a suicide bomber attacked Abu Bakr al Sadiq mosque in Kabul’s Khair Khana area, killing more than 20 people.