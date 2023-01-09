English  
ASEAN (Photo: asean.org)
ASEAN (Photo: asean.org)

Indonesia, Malaysia Committed to Strengthening ASEAN

Antara • 09 January 2023 17:49
Jakarta: Indonesia and Malaysia concurred on strengthening ASEAN's role at the global level, including its role in making the Indo-Pacific region peaceful, stable, and prosperous.
 
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) conveyed this commitment in a joint statement with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim following their second meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace here on Monday.
 
"We (Indonesia-Malaysia) agree to continue to strengthen ASEAN. We agree that ASEAN must be able to play a central role in making the Indo-Pacific region peaceful, prosperous, and stable," Jokowi stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Jokowi said Indonesia and Malaysia also shared the same views regarding Myanmar, where the two countries agreed to urge the Myanmar Military Junta to implement the five points of consensus that had been agreed upon by ASEAN countries.
 
At the meeting, several topics discussed encompassed the interest of Malaysian investors in the development of Nusantara Capital.
 
Moreover, memoranda of understanding had been signed in the field of shipping, export-import financing, green energy, development of the battery industry, and others.
 
The Malaysian PM also conveyed his commitment to protecting Indonesian migrant workers. An agreement was also reached to ink a memorandum of understanding regarding the land and sea borders of the two countries.
 
In addition, there is Malaysia's support for the Indonesia-Singapore flight information region as well as an agreement to strengthen cooperation through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries to increase the market for palm oil and combat discrimination against palm oil.

 
(WAH)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (Photo:YouTube/the Presidential Secretariat)

