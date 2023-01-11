Indonesia Wants to See Resilient ASEAN: Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesia wants ASEAN to become a barometer for cooperation that would contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said."Indonesia wants to see a resilient ASEAN," Indonesia's top diplomat said during the Foreign Minister' Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.In the midst of difficult global challenges, she said, a positive outlook, cooperation, and optimism is even more necessary.According to her, these perspectives will guide Indonesia as it takes up the Chairmanship in ASEAN this year.The Indonesian government has announced that the theme of the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 theme will be ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth."With ASEAN Matters, Indonesia is determined to make ASEAN important and relevant for the people of ASEAN and beyond," she stated."On the sub-theme of Epicentrum of Growth, Indonesia is determined to make Southeast Asia the center for regional economic growth," she added.