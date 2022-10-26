English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Sending them back to Myanmar exposes them to harm and danger. (Photo: medcom.id)
Sending them back to Myanmar exposes them to harm and danger. (Photo: medcom.id)

Malaysia Urged to Stop Forced Returns of Myanmar Asylum Seekers

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2022 10:03
Geneva: The United Nations (UN) has deplored the continued deportation by Malaysia of asylum-seekers from Myanmar back to their country, placing lives at risk.
 
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has received multiple disturbing reports of these forced returns of Myanmar nationals from Malaysia, since April this year, including people seeking international protection. 
 
"In the last two months alone, hundreds of Myanmar nationals are reported to have been sent back against their will by the authorities," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said in a media release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Such deportations of refugees and asylum-seekers amount to refoulement," Mantoo added.
 
The latest incident is reported to have happened over the weekend. 
 
According to information received by UNHCR, an asylum-seeker from Myanmar was deported on 21 October from detention despite UNHCR interventions.
 
"UNHCR continues to call on Malaysia to immediately stop the forced returns of Myanmar nationals seeking security from serious harm," Mantoo stated.
 
"Sending them back to Myanmar exposes them to harm and danger, Manto stressed.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
UNICEF urgently needs US$40.5 million to expand its emergency cholera response in Syria and Lebanon alone. (Photo: medcom.id)

Cholera Outbreak in Syria, Lebanon Alarming: UNICEF

Indonesia Raises Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Target: Ministry

Indonesia Ready to Help Reconciliation of Factions in Palestine: President Jokowi

BACA JUGA
World Bank Urges Solomon Islands to Manage Debt Levels

World Bank Urges Solomon Islands to Manage Debt Levels

English
debt
Indonesian Citizens Access Passport Services in Auckland

Indonesian Citizens Access Passport Services in Auckland

English
New Zealand
1 in 3 Children Live in Countries That Face Extreme High Temperatures: UNICEF

1 in 3 Children Live in Countries That Face Extreme High Temperatures: UNICEF

English
children
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI
Hiburan

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI

Partai Joe Biden Makin Terpuruk Jelang Pemilu Paruh Waktu AS
Internasional

Partai Joe Biden Makin Terpuruk Jelang Pemilu Paruh Waktu AS

Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Ferdy Sambo, Sidang Dilanjutkan ke Pembuktian
Nasional

Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Ferdy Sambo, Sidang Dilanjutkan ke Pembuktian

Jawab Isu di Medsos, KAI: Tarif Kereta Api Selalu di Batas Bawah!
Ekonomi

Jawab Isu di Medsos, KAI: Tarif Kereta Api Selalu di Batas Bawah!

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah
Teknologi

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah

Diam-Diam Suzuki Avenis 125 Masuk Ke Indonesia, Cek Spesifikasinya
Otomotif

Diam-Diam Suzuki Avenis 125 Masuk Ke Indonesia, Cek Spesifikasinya

Mau Daftar Seleksi Guru PPPK Tapi Laman SSCASN Tak Bisa Dibuka? Ini Penjelasan BKN
Pendidikan

Mau Daftar Seleksi Guru PPPK Tapi Laman SSCASN Tak Bisa Dibuka? Ini Penjelasan BKN

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Liga Champions Malam Ini: Barcelona vs Bayern
Olahraga

Jadwal Siaran Langsung dan Link Live Streaming Liga Champions Malam Ini: Barcelona vs Bayern

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!