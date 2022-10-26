Malaysia Urged to Stop Forced Returns of Myanmar Asylum Seekers

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has received multiple disturbing reports of these forced returns of Myanmar nationals from Malaysia, since April this year, including people seeking international protection.
"In the last two months alone, hundreds of Myanmar nationals are reported to have been sent back against their will by the authorities," UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said in a media release on Tuesday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Such deportations of refugees and asylum-seekers amount to refoulement," Mantoo added.
The latest incident is reported to have happened over the weekend.
According to information received by UNHCR, an asylum-seeker from Myanmar was deported on 21 October from detention despite UNHCR interventions.
"UNHCR continues to call on Malaysia to immediately stop the forced returns of Myanmar nationals seeking security from serious harm," Mantoo stated.
"Sending them back to Myanmar exposes them to harm and danger, Manto stressed.