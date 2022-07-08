English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo:YouTube/MoFA Indonesia)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo:YouTube/MoFA Indonesia)

Multilateralism Key to Tackle Global Challenges: Minister Retno

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 July 2022 11:42
Jakarta: Multilateralism is the only way to coordinate effectively responses against global challenges, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.
 
"This is why our Presidency invited for the first time representatives of small island developing countries, our brothers and sisters from PIF and CARICOM together with the African Union," Indonesia's top diplomat said in her opening remarks during the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bali on Friday morning.
 
"Because in this polarizing world their interests also matter and their concerns are also our concerns," she stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to her, the world has yet to recover from the pandemic, but the international community is already confronted with another crisis, the war in Ukraine.
 
The ripple effects are being felt globally on food, energy, and fiscal space.
 
And as always, developing and low-income countries are impacted the most.
 
Global growth is projected to slow down to 2.9% in 2022, while inflation may reach up to 8.7% for developing countries.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Foreign Minister Opens G20 Meeting in Bali

Indonesian Foreign Minister Opens G20 Meeting in Bali

English
g20 presidency
Indonesia Will Continue to Improve Palm Oil Handling: Minister

Indonesia Will Continue to Improve Palm Oil Handling: Minister

English
palm oil
President Jokowi Reviews Progress of Red Palm Cooking Oil Research

President Jokowi Reviews Progress of Red Palm Cooking Oil Research

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
New Daihatsu Sigra
Otomotif

New Daihatsu Sigra "Digas", Target Terjual 3.500 unit Per Bulan

Pesinetron Dicky Topan Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Pesinetron Dicky Topan Meninggal Dunia

Berkat Transformasi, Erick Klaim Laba BUMN di 2021 Melesat Menjadi Rp126 Triliun
Ekonomi

Berkat Transformasi, Erick Klaim Laba BUMN di 2021 Melesat Menjadi Rp126 Triliun

Pria Diduga Penembak Mantan PM Jepang Shinzo Abe Berhasil Ditangkap
Internasional

Pria Diduga Penembak Mantan PM Jepang Shinzo Abe Berhasil Ditangkap

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo
Teknologi

3 Aspek Infrastruktur Digital Ramah Lingkungan Menurut Kominfo

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 10 Ribu
Nasional

Kasus Aktif Covid-19 di Jakarta Tembus 10 Ribu

Otot Perut Robek, Rafael Nadal Mundur dari Semifinal Wimbledon
Olahraga

Otot Perut Robek, Rafael Nadal Mundur dari Semifinal Wimbledon

Kemenag Cabut Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Jombang, Buntut Dugaan Pencabulan Terhadap Santri
Pendidikan

Kemenag Cabut Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Jombang, Buntut Dugaan Pencabulan Terhadap Santri

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!