Interest in the malaria vaccine in endemic countries is high.
WHO Welcomes Gavi's Decision to Fund First Malaria Vaccine

English health africa vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 December 2021 12:45
Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed the historic decision by the Gavi Alliance Board to invest in the first malaria vaccine programme.
 
According to the United Nations (UN) agency, the decision secures investment in the long-awaited malaria vaccine and assures that many more children at risk will benefit from this life-saving vaccine and additional malaria prevention. 
 
The Gavi Board has approved an investment to support the malaria vaccine introduction, procurement and delivery for Gavi-eligible countries in sub-Saharan Africa in 2022-2025. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


An initial investment of US$ 155.7 million for 2022-2025 will initiate the implementation of this additional tool to help drive down child mortality in Africa.
 
"Ghana, together with several countries on the continent, is proud to have been involved in the pilot program and the development of the first approved malaria vaccine, and today we welcome the decision made by the Gavi board to invest in the malaria vaccine programme. We must now work together to ensure children across the continent can benefit from this additional malaria intervention," Minister of Health of Ghana and Gavi Board member Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in a press release on Monday.
 
Interest in the malaria vaccine in endemic countries is high and demand for the vaccine is expected to outpace the currently limited supply. 
 
Current vaccine production estimates are for up to 15 million doses per year; however, demand is estimated at more than 80 million doses annually.
 
(WAH)
