President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Immediately End Rivalry among Major Powers in East Asia: President Jokowi

English asean east asia president joko widodo indo-pacific
Antara • 28 October 2021 15:44
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called to put an immediate end to rivalry among major powers in East Asia in order to create security and stability.
 
"The more effective handling of the pandemic needs a conducive situation, specifically through stability, security, and peace," he noted while addressing the 16th East Asia Summit (EAS) held virtually at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Wednesday.
 
However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a negative trajectory in the dynamics of regional geopolitics. Rivalry among major powers continue to pose a major problem that makes it difficult for them to unite and take common actions, he remarked.

“No one can benefit from the continuing situation, and we must end it soon,” he noted. There have been no signs of concrete action to put a halt to the rivalry, he stated.
 
In fact, a decade ago, they had agreed on the Bali Principles as "rules of the game" to create friendly and mutually beneficial international relations, he pointed out.
 
In addition, the ASEAN "Outlook on the Indo-Pacific" (AOIP) has been designed to address the challenge, he noted.
 
"I believe that all EAS leaders are convinced that concrete cooperation will build mutual trust and strengthen mutual dependence among us," he affirmed.
 
In fact, handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown much progress as is apparent from the administration of nearly seven billion vaccine doses and a steady decline in global COVID-19 cases since August 2021, he stated.
 
This has paved the way for recovery of the global economy that is projected to grow 5.9 percent in 2021, he remarked.
 
The head of state further stressed the significance of commitment to respect the international laws in order to make the region and the world stable and prosperous.
 
One of the international laws is the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 that is direly required for peace and stability in the context of the South China Sea.
 
"Let us strengthen cooperation and take concrete actions. Let us change the trust deficit into strategic trust. Let us create a more secure, stable, and prosperous region," he remarked.
 
(WAH)
