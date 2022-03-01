English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The consignment is part of India’s in-kind contribution to WFP. (Photo: medcom.id)
The consignment is part of India’s in-kind contribution to WFP. (Photo: medcom.id)

First Batch of India's Wheat Donation Arrives in Afghanistan

English India afghanistan food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 March 2022 16:02
Kabul: The first 2,500 MT consignment of wheat totalling 10,000 MT donated by the Government of India has arrived in Afghanistan, to support Afghan people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.
 
"We thank the Government of India and its people for this timely contribution," WFP Afghanistan Country Director Mary-Ellen Mcgroarty said in a press release on Monday.
 
"There are mothers and families who do not have enough food to eat, they are facing severe hunger and every donation of food assistance will go a long way. We are delighted with the Government of India partnership and hope to see continued cooperation," McGroarty added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The consignment is part of India’s in-kind contribution to WFP and will be distributed to families facing hunger. On 22 February, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay and WFP India Country Director Bishow Parajuli flagged off the convoy at a ceremony at Amritsar’s Attari border crossing. The trucks arrived in Jalalabad in Afghanistan on 26 February.
 
WFP has reached more than 11 million people so far in 2022 and in 2021 we assisted more than 15 million people. Food insecurity in Afghanistan is rising sharply, driven by the impact of the economic crisis, decades of conflict, and drought. Over half of all Afghan people – 23 million – now need emergency food assistance. The latest WFP food security data show that 95 percent of Afghans consume insufficient food, with the number rising to almost 100 percent among households headed by women. Two-thirds - 66% - are resorting to desperate coping measures like borrowing money or skipping meals to feed their families, a six-fold increase since August last year.
 
WFP needs US$ 2.6 billion in 2022 to reach 23 million people facing acute hunger and malnutrition. We need to fill the gap of US$ 1.8 billion after March.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

Jakarta Must Remain Alert for COVID-19 Uptick: DPRD Speaker

English
jakarta
Green Energy is one of Indonesia's Huge Potentials: Jokowi

Green Energy is one of Indonesia's Huge Potentials: Jokowi

English
environment
Military, Police Officers Must Not Meddle in Democracy: Jokowi

Military, Police Officers Must Not Meddle in Democracy: Jokowi

English
military
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ketua DPR Usul Istana Negara IKN Diapit Mabes TNI dan Polri
Nasional

Ketua DPR Usul Istana Negara IKN Diapit Mabes TNI dan Polri

David Da Silva Bawa Persib Bekuk Persija
Olahraga

David Da Silva Bawa Persib Bekuk Persija

Sandiaga: Wisman Rusia atau Ukraina Tetap Bisa Berwisata di Indonesia
Ekonomi

Sandiaga: Wisman Rusia atau Ukraina Tetap Bisa Berwisata di Indonesia

520.000 Pengungsi dari Ukraina Berada di Negara Tetangga
Internasional

520.000 Pengungsi dari Ukraina Berada di Negara Tetangga

Sah! 1.896 Periset dari 15 Kementerian dan Lembaga Gabung ke BRIN
Pendidikan

Sah! 1.896 Periset dari 15 Kementerian dan Lembaga Gabung ke BRIN

Thailand Siapkan Paket Insentif untuk Investasi Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Thailand Siapkan Paket Insentif untuk Investasi Mobil Listrik

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina
Hiburan

Disney dan Warner Bros Tak Mau Rilis Film di Rusia, Dampak Invansi ke Ukraina

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021
Teknologi

Ada 8.000 Serangan Email Bisnis Sepanjang 2021

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!