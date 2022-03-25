English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
More than 1.8 million children have crossed into neighbouring countries. (Photo: medcom.id)
More than 1.8 million children have crossed into neighbouring countries. (Photo: medcom.id)

War in Ukraine Has led to Displacement of 4.3 Million Children: UNICEF

English children unicef ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 March 2022 12:15
New York: One month of war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children, more than half of the country’s estimated 7.5 million child population, UNICEF has said.
 
This includes more than 1.8 million children who have crossed into neighbouring countries as refugees and 2.5 million who are now internally displaced inside Ukraine. 
 
"The war has caused one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War II," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in a media release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This is a grim milestone that could have lasting consequences for generations to come. Children’s safety, wellbeing and access to essential services are all under threat from non-stop horrific violence," she added. 
 
According to OHCHR, 78 children have been killed, and 105 have been injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on 24 February. 
 
Yet these figures represent only those reports that the UN has been able to confirm, and the true toll is likely far higher. 
 
The war has also had devastating consequences on civilian infrastructure and access to basic services. 
 
UNICEF has already observed a reduction in vaccination coverage for routine and childhood immunizations, including measles and polio. 
 
This could quickly lead to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, especially in overcrowded areas where people are sheltering from the violence.
 
"In just a few weeks, the war has wrought such devastation for Ukraine’s children," said Russell. 
 
"Children urgently need peace and protection. They need their rights. UNICEF continues to appeal for an immediate cease-fire and for the protection of children from harm. Essential infrastructure on which children depend, including hospitals, schools and buildings sheltering civilians, must never come under attack," she said.
 
UNICEF and its partners are working to reach children in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries with humanitarian assistance.
 
In Ukraine, UNICEF has delivered medical supplies to 49 hospitals in 9 regions – including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Lviv – improving access to healthcare for 400,000 mothers, newborns and children. UNICEF continues to distribute water and hygiene items in communities under siege. In addition, UNICEF is increasing the number of mobile child protection teams working inside acute conflict zones from 22 to 50 and has delivered 63 trucks of lifesaving supplies to support the needs of over 2.2 million people. In the coming weeks, UNICEF will start emergency cash transfers to the most vulnerable families and establish child-friendly spaces in key locations across the country. 
 
To protect and support the millions of children and families who have fled Ukraine, UNICEF and UNHCR in partnership with governments and civil society organizations, have created "Blue Dots," one-stop safe spaces for children and women. "Blue Dots" provide key information to travelling families, help to identify unaccompanied and separated children and ensure their protection. They also provide a hub for essential services. "Blue Dots" have already been established in countries hosting Ukrainian children and women and are being scaled up over the coming days, including more than 20 in Poland.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
African Countries Scale Back on COVID-9 Measures as Cases Drop

African Countries Scale Back on COVID-9 Measures as Cases Drop

English
covid-19
WHO Verifies 64 Attacks on Health Care in Ukraine

WHO Verifies 64 Attacks on Health Care in Ukraine

English
ukraine
Hope New Cornfields in NTT Province Continue to Expand: President Jokowi

Hope New Cornfields in NTT Province Continue to Expand: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PPATK Sudah Bekukan 275 Rekening yang Simpan Dana Ilegal Rp502 Miliar
Ekonomi

PPATK Sudah Bekukan 275 Rekening yang Simpan Dana Ilegal Rp502 Miliar

Jokowi Resmikan SPKLU Ultra Fast Charging Penunjang KTT G20 di Bali
Nasional

Jokowi Resmikan SPKLU Ultra Fast Charging Penunjang KTT G20 di Bali

Biden: Rusia Bisa Hadiri KTT G20 Asalkan Indonesia Undang Ukraina
Internasional

Biden: Rusia Bisa Hadiri KTT G20 Asalkan Indonesia Undang Ukraina

Toyota Veloz Lulus Uji Tabrak, Dapat Bintang 5
Otomotif

Toyota Veloz Lulus Uji Tabrak, Dapat Bintang 5

Akademi Esports Garudaku Dibuka, Siapkan Talenta Esports Nasional
Teknologi

Akademi Esports Garudaku Dibuka, Siapkan Talenta Esports Nasional

NoizeKilla: Instrumen Musik Tradisional Punya Frekuensi Menyembuhkan
Hiburan

NoizeKilla: Instrumen Musik Tradisional Punya Frekuensi Menyembuhkan

Play-off Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Wales dan Swedia Menang
Olahraga

Play-off Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022: Wales dan Swedia Menang

Kemendikbudristek Dorong Sekolah Gelar PTM Terbatas Ikuti Ketentuan SKB 4 Menteri
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Dorong Sekolah Gelar PTM Terbatas Ikuti Ketentuan SKB 4 Menteri

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!