OSCE Calls for Restraint following Shelling in Luhansk

Warsaw: The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCEO) Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Poland, Zbigniew Rau expressed serious concern about the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region in Ukraine.
He called for the immediate prevention of further escalation.
“The indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements," he said in a statement on Thursday.
Any use of force, he said, especially against the civilian population and critical infrastructure, is unacceptable.
"We reiterate our strong support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing ongoing tensions and restoring peace, security and stability in eastern Ukraine," he said.
According to him, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine will continue to play its vital role by monitoring and reporting on the security situation on the ground.”