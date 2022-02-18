English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements. (Photo: medcom.id)
The indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements. (Photo: medcom.id)

OSCE Calls for Restraint following Shelling in Luhansk

English security diplomacy europe
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 February 2022 12:46
Warsaw: The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCEO) Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Poland, Zbigniew Rau expressed serious concern about the reported shelling of a kindergarten in the area of Stanytsia Luhanska in Luhansk region in Ukraine.
 
He called for the immediate prevention of further escalation.
 
“The indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas constitutes a clear violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Any use of force, he said, especially against the civilian population and critical infrastructure, is unacceptable. 
 
"We reiterate our strong support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing ongoing tensions and restoring peace, security and stability in eastern Ukraine," he said.
 
According to him, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine will continue to play its vital role by monitoring and reporting on the security situation on the ground.”
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN Secretariat Holds 7th ASEAN Economic Community Dialogue

ASEAN Secretariat Holds 7th ASEAN Economic Community Dialogue

English
asean
Trust Key for Higher Tax Revenues in Developing Countries: Report

Trust Key for Higher Tax Revenues in Developing Countries: Report

English
covid-19
BI Implements Strategies to Alleviate Lasting Post-Pandemic Effects

BI Implements Strategies to Alleviate Lasting Post-Pandemic Effects

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Perintahkan Vaksinasi di Papua Difokuskan pada Daerah Interaksi Tinggi
Nasional

Presiden Perintahkan Vaksinasi di Papua Difokuskan pada Daerah Interaksi Tinggi

Menkeu AS: Tiongkok Perlu Lebih Aktif dalam Upaya Pengurangan Utang Negara G20
Ekonomi

Menkeu AS: Tiongkok Perlu Lebih Aktif dalam Upaya Pengurangan Utang Negara G20

Kultur Komunitas Jadi Modal Bos Baru Porsche Indonesia
Otomotif

Kultur Komunitas Jadi Modal Bos Baru Porsche Indonesia

Korban Tewas Banjir dan Longsor Brasil Tembus 100 Jiwa
Internasional

Korban Tewas Banjir dan Longsor Brasil Tembus 100 Jiwa

Jadi Korban Tabrak Lari, Machicha Mochtar Takut Lapor Polisi
Hiburan

Jadi Korban Tabrak Lari, Machicha Mochtar Takut Lapor Polisi

Barcelona Nyaris Kalah ketika Menjamu Napoli
Olahraga

Barcelona Nyaris Kalah ketika Menjamu Napoli

Tak Ada PPKn Lagi di Kurikulum Merdeka Mulai Tahun Ajaran Baru 2022/2023
Pendidikan

Tak Ada PPKn Lagi di Kurikulum Merdeka Mulai Tahun Ajaran Baru 2022/2023

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023
Teknologi

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!