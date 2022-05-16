English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The flight took off from Sana’a airport at 09:05 AM. (Photo: medcom.id)
The flight took off from Sana’a airport at 09:05 AM. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Welcomes Reopening of Sana'a Airport

English security united nations yemen conflict
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 May 2022 16:16
Sana'a: The Special Envoy of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, has welcomed the successful operation of the first commercial flight from Sana’a airport in almost six years, as part of implementing the Truce agreement. 
 
The flight took off from Sana’a airport at 09:05 AM heading for Amman, Jordan, carrying 130 Yemeni passengers. 
 
Grundberg expressed his gratitude to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their invaluable support, and for the constructive cooperation by the Government of Yemen in facilitating the flight.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I would like to congratulate all Yemenis on this important and long-awaited step. I hope this provides some relief to the Yemenis who need to seek medical treatment abroad, pursue education and business opportunities, or reunite with loved ones," Grundberg said in a press release on Monday.
 
"This should be a moment of coming together to do more, to start repairing what the war has broken, and to follow through on all the Truce commitments to build trust and move towards resuming a political process to sustainably end the conflict," Grundberg added.
 
Grundberg stressed that intense efforts are being exerted to support the parties in fulfilling all the commitments they made when the agreed to this Truce.
 
"These commitments were essentially a promise to Yemenis— a promise of more security, better access to basic goods and services, and improved freedom of movement within, to and from Yemen. Making progress towards opening roads in Taiz is key for the fulfillment of this promise. I expect the parties to meet their obligations, including by urgently meeting to agree on opening roads on Taiz and other governorates in Yemen as per the terms of the Truce agreement," Grundberg said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Chief Condemns Deadly Racist Attack in Buffalo

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Racist Attack in Buffalo

English
united nations
Densus 88 Arrests 24 Suspected Terrorists

Densus 88 Arrests 24 Suspected Terrorists

English
terrorism
Over 3.7 Million People Have Received COVID-19 Booster Shot in Jakarta: Health Agency

Over 3.7 Million People Have Received COVID-19 Booster Shot in Jakarta: Health Agency

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPU Butuh Inpres Soal Durasi Kampanye Pemilu 2024 75 Hari
Nasional

KPU Butuh Inpres Soal Durasi Kampanye Pemilu 2024 75 Hari

Pendaftaran Paragon Scholarship Program 2022 Masih Dibuka, Ini <i>Link</i> dan Persyaratannya
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Paragon Scholarship Program 2022 Masih Dibuka, Ini Link dan Persyaratannya

Malaysia Ingin Tesla Investasi, Kalah Langkah Sama Indonesia
Otomotif

Malaysia Ingin Tesla Investasi, Kalah Langkah Sama Indonesia

Klasemen SEA Games 2021: Tambah Perak, Indonesia Ada di Urutan Keempat
Olahraga

Klasemen SEA Games 2021: Tambah Perak, Indonesia Ada di Urutan Keempat

Kenaikan Konsumsi Rumah Tangga Dukung Penguatan Pertumbuhan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Kenaikan Konsumsi Rumah Tangga Dukung Penguatan Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

Peringatan Hari Nakba, Ratusan Orang Kecam Pembunuhan Jurnalis Palestina
Internasional

Peringatan Hari Nakba, Ratusan Orang Kecam Pembunuhan Jurnalis Palestina

Tim Free Fire Indonesia Sumbang Emas di SEA Games
Teknologi

Tim Free Fire Indonesia Sumbang Emas di SEA Games

Tangis Raisa Pecah di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Tangis Raisa Pecah di Atas Panggung

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!