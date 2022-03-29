English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Both sides acknowledged the need to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment. (Photo: asean.org)
Both sides acknowledged the need to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN, Canada Remain Committed to Strengthen Relations

English asean covid-19 pandemic trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 March 2022 12:12
Jakarta: ASEAN and Canada remain committed to strengthen their dialogue relations at the 10th Meeting of the ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on Monday via videoconference.
 
The Meeting took note that the long-standing ASEAN-Canada partnership has expanded to cover a wide range of areas of cooperation undertaken across the three pillars of ASEAN Community.  
 
Cognisant of this, officials from both sides noted the significant progress made in the implementation of the ASEAN-Canada Plan of Action (2021-2025), which will continue to support ASEAN’s efforts in promoting peace, security and prosperity in the region.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Meeting also underscored the significance of collaborative efforts undertaken in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and appreciated Canada’s support for ASEAN’s key initiatives on this front, including through its Mitigation of Biological Threats Phase 2 (2019 – 2022) project, its contribution of CAD 3.5 million over five years to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund and the provision of respirator masks to ASEAN in 2021.
 
Apart from the above, both sides acknowledged the need to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, noting the launch of the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations at the 10th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM)-Canada Consultation in November 2021; advancement of Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda; cybersecurity; public health emergencies/preparedness; digital economy; sustainable development and environment; connectivity, innovation, and smart cities; and human capital development through education and people-to-people exchanges.
 
"Both sides looked forward to the commemorative activities to be implemented to mark the 45th Anniversary of ASEAN-Canada Dialogue Relations this year," the ASEAN Sectetariat said in a media release on Monday.
 
The Meeting was co-chaired by Azhan Mohammed Yasin, Deputy Permanent Representative of Malaysia to ASEAN, and Vicky Singmin, Chargé d’Affaires of Mission of Canada to ASEAN. It was also attended by the Permanent Representatives of ASEAN Member States/their representatives, the Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Political Security Community as well as officials from the ASEAN Secretariat and the Mission of Canada to ASEAN.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Pertamina Urged to Anticipate Fuel Demand Surge during Eid Homecoming

Pertamina Urged to Anticipate Fuel Demand Surge during Eid Homecoming

English
oil and gas
158.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

158.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Records 3,895 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 3,895 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kuota Haji 2022 Diperkirakan Belum Normal
Nasional

Kuota Haji 2022 Diperkirakan Belum Normal

KPPU Pelototi 8 Perusahaan Minyak Goreng yang Kuasai 70% Pasar
Ekonomi

KPPU Pelototi 8 Perusahaan Minyak Goreng yang Kuasai 70% Pasar

2.085 Peserta Lolos SNMPTN 2022 di ITB, Catat Jadwal Daftar Ulangnya
Pendidikan

2.085 Peserta Lolos SNMPTN 2022 di ITB, Catat Jadwal Daftar Ulangnya

Rans Cilegon FC akan Datangkan Ronaldinho
Olahraga

Rans Cilegon FC akan Datangkan Ronaldinho

Dubes Uni Eropa Bantah Tuduhan Standar Ganda Perang Rusia-Ukraina
Internasional

Dubes Uni Eropa Bantah Tuduhan Standar Ganda Perang Rusia-Ukraina

Waduh! Keluarga dan Anak Angkat Berantem soal Warisan di Makam Dorce
Hiburan

Waduh! Keluarga dan Anak Angkat Berantem soal Warisan di Makam Dorce

Mengenal SPKLU Ultra Fast Charging, Cukup 30 menit
Otomotif

Mengenal SPKLU Ultra Fast Charging, Cukup 30 menit

Penasaran, Begini Tips Aman Berinvestasi Aset Kripto di 2022
Teknologi

Penasaran, Begini Tips Aman Berinvestasi Aset Kripto di 2022

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!