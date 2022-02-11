English  
Australia will promote infrastructure investment opportunities in the region. (Photo: medcom.id)
Australia Enhancing Its Engagement across North East Indian Ocean Region

English India Australia bangladesh investment trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 February 2022 13:51
Canberra: Australia is enhancing its engagement across the North East Indian Ocean by investing in maritime and disaster preparedness, and supporting opportunities for trade, investment and connectivity.
 
Australia will provide $36.5 million over five years, including $11.4 million to improve regional cooperation on maritime shipping, disaster resilience and information sharing.
 
Australia will invest $10.2 million to increase engagement on regional economic challenges and explore new opportunities in the digital sector in Bangladesh. 

In addition, $5.8 million will promote infrastructure investment opportunities in the region to Australian business.
 
"The Morrison Government will invest $4.8 million to improve Australian resources and Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS) understanding of South Asian markets," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise payne in a press release on Friday.
 
A further $4.3 million will support relationships across the LNG supply chain between Australia, India and Bangladesh.
 


 
(WAH)
