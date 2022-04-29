Indonesia Sends First Batch of Humanitarian Aid to Sri Lanka

Jakarta: The first batch of humanitarian aid in the form of medicines and medical equipment from Indonesia to Sri Lanka departed on Thursday using a Sri Lankan Airlines flight.
The aid consists of 8 items of cytostatic drugs and 6 items of medical devices with a value of Rp4.5 billion.
The delivery of the aid is part of Indonesia's commitment to send aid as many as 11 items of medicine and 8 items of medical equipment with a total weight of 3.1 tons with a value of Rp22.1 billion to its friendly country that is being hit by the crisis, Sri Lanka.
The second batch will depart on May 8.
"Sri Lanka is an important partner for Indonesia and hopefully this aid will ease the burden on the Sri Lankan people at this time," said Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha at the aid handover ceremony held in the cargo area of Soekarno-Hatta airport on Thursday.
On that occasion, the humanitarian aid was symbolically handed over by the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health to the Sri Lankan Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN, Yasoja Gunasekera.
Ambassador Gunasekera expressed her deep gratitude to the Indonesian government and people who have shown great concern for the Sri Lankan people through the provision of the humanitarian aid.
This time, the provision of humanitarian aid feels even more special because it is a donation from nine Indonesian pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the corporate social responsibility scheme.
The ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Head of WHO Country Office Indonesia Dr. Arturo Pesigan and officials from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sri Lanka Embassy in Jakarta, WHO Country Office Indonesia, pharmaceutical and medical devices companies, and Indonesian press. Upon arrival in Sri Lanka, this humanitarian aid was handed over from the Indonesian Ambassador in Colombo to the Sri Lankan Minister of Health to be distributed to the government hospitals in Sri Lanka.
Indonesia is one of the main exporting countries for pharmaceutical products to Sri Lanka.
Several leading Indonesian pharmaceutical companies have successfully marketed their products in Sri Lanka and the interest of other pharmaceutical companies to explore the Sri Lankan market is quite large.