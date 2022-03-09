English  
Vaccines are the best tool to save lives. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand Committed to Supporting International Coalition for Vaccine Research

English New Zealand covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 March 2022 13:56
Wellington: New Zealand has confirmed its continued participation in an international coalition for vaccine research.
 
announced Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods and RSI Associate Minister and Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall today.
 
"We are protecting New Zealanders as the Covid-19 pandemic continues by pledging $10 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) over five years, to support its continued work to develop COVID-19 vaccines and to prepare for future pandemics," said Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods in a press release on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This renewed support will ensure our membership for the next five years. CEPI plays a critical role in supporting the global scientific community and it was a major contributor to the development of most of the vaccines available for COVID-19 today. New Zealand’s membership of CEPI, and the participation of our researchers and innovators in its networks significantly improves our ability to respond to this, and any future pandemic," Woods said.
 
According to New Zealand's Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall, Vaccines are the best tool to save lives and minimise the social, economic and cultural harms of this and future pandemics.
 
"Widespread vaccination also reduces opportunities for new, more dangerous variants to arise, which would affect the most vulnerable in our communities. Through international collaboration, vaccines and innovations in vaccine technology and manufacturing can happen faster and more reliably," Verrall said.
 
"CEPI has a vital role through the COVAX partnership in ensuring the international community has equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and other essential research and innovation. Supporting CEPI’s five-year plan, alongside our international partners, strengthens the global system for pandemic preparedness and response. New Zealand also provides active support to COVAX itself, contributing more than $26 million to date," Verrall said.
 
CEPI’s five-year plan includes: being able to develop vaccines for any future pandemic within 100 days of the viral sequence being identified, developing pan-coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics that would apply across COVID-19 variants and other coronaviruses, and establish networks of global vaccine scientific and manufacturing capacity that can be rapidly utilised in any future pandemic.
 
The Associate Minister announced New Zealand’s pledge at the CEPI replenishment summit.
 
(WAH)
