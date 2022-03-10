English  
Zimbabwe has already committed at least $100 million to finance vaccine procurement, (Photo:Medcom.id)
World Bank's New Grant to Strengthen COVID-19 Vaccination Program in Zimbabwe

English covid-19 vaccine vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 March 2022 13:59
Harare: The World Bank Group, as the Fund Administrator of the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program and the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Trust Fund, and the Government of Zimbabwe, have signed a financing agreement of $6.6 million for the Zimbabwe Covid-19 Emergency Response Project (ZCERP). 
 
Financing for the project, which comes in the form of a grant, aims to support the deployment and management of COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen related health system capacity. 
 
"ZCERP will provide essential resources to support the deployment of vaccines that meet the World Bank’s Vaccine Approval Criteria, improving health system capacity for a sustained and comprehensive pandemic response in Zimbabwe," said Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director for Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, and Malawi, in a media release on Wednesday.

These activities will be complemented by interventions that strengthen the capacity for routine modeling and genomic sequencing analysis to provide timely information on hotspots and groups to be targeted for vaccination.
 
In addition, the project will finance activities that increase community level knowledge on vaccination benefits vis-a-vis risks through strengthened communication and community engagement while also enhancing the capacity of health workers to implement appropriate infection prevention and control measures.
 
The project will also support the implementation of a systemic institutional approach that is responsive to client concerns/grievances and strengthen sector governance, by expanding the implementation of a transparent tracking system for COVID-19 response commodities.
 
“While the government has already committed at least $100 million to finance vaccine procurement, we are pleased to sign this agreement as it will enable ustoleverage our existing efforts through a package of prioritized activities to address operational inefficiencies and inequities in access and uptake of vaccines, and other selected COVID-19 response activities,” said Honorable Professor Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance and Economic Development (MoFED). 
 
The project, which will be implemented by the Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid (CORDAID-Project Implementing Entity), includes a climate friendly related health system strengthening component  that supports vaccine deployment. 
 
It will finance capacity building, climate-friendly cold chain equipment including solar direct drive refrigerators, refrigerated trucks, and installation and maintenance of solar systems in health facilities.
 
The ZCERP builds on$7 million in financing that the World Bank mobilized in operational support to the health sector in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
(WAH)
