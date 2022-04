EU Announces Additional €50 Million Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Brussels: The European Union (EU) is allocating a further €50 million in humanitarian funding to support the people affected by Russia's war on Ukraine, including €45 million for humanitarian projects in Ukraine and €5 million for Moldova.This brings the EU's total humanitarian aid funding in response to the war to €143 million.This funding is part of the €1 billion support package pledged by the European Commission at last week's global pledging event ‘Stand Up For Ukraine'.This new funding will address the most pressing humanitarian needs by providing emergency medical services, access to safe drinking water and hygiene, shelter and protection, cash assistance, and support against gender-based violence."With millions of people on the move or trapped in active war zones, the needs in Ukraine are already massive. Now, we need to be prepared for a further increase in Russia's ruthless attacks on Ukraine, notably in the east. With this additional €50 million the EU continues to rapidly make available humanitarian funding to its partners in order to further scale-up the assistance. It will help people in hard-to-reach areas who are cut off from access to healthcare, water and electricity, and those, who have been forced to flee and leave everything behind. Ukraine, we are with you," EU's Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, said in a media release on Sunday.Following an invasion by Russia on 24 February, the humanitarian needs in Ukraine have risen to unprecedented levels.On 28 February, the European Commission announced €90 million for humanitarian aid programmes to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine.This included respectively €85 million for Ukraine and €5 million for Moldova.On 10 March, the European Commission allocated further humanitarian funding of €3 million to Moldova to support those fleeing Ukraine.The European Commission is also coordinating its largest ever civil protection operation to assist affected people both in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.To date, more than 19 000 tonnes of assistance have been delivered to Ukraine from the EU's logistics hubs in Poland, Slovakia and Romania.The assistance coordinated via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism includes essential supplies like medicines, food, power generators and shelter equipment.